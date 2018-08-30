Cowboys vs Texans Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Houston Texans are almost at full strength while the Dallas Cowboys are hurting a bit. Both Texas teams prepare to conclude their preseasons against each other on Thursday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on if the game is televised in your market or not:

If The Game is Televised in Your Market

First, check to see what local channel the game is on in your area–it will be either ABC, CBS, CW, Fox or NBC. Then, if you sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of your desired channel.

For example, for fans in Dallas or Austin, where the game is broadcast on CBS, Amazon Prime is going to be your easiest option. If you’re in Houston, where the game is on ABC, Hulu with Live TV will get you the game. And if you’re in San Antonio, where the game is on Fox, either FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV will work for your live streaming needs.

Here’s a rundown of all the streaming services, what they include, and how to sign up and watch (note that local channels are available live in select markets):

Amazon Prime

Local channels included: CBS

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu With Live TV

Local channels included: ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

In addition to its massive Netflix-like library of on-demand movies and TV shows, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC, CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of any of those channels on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Local channels included: CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

A streaming service that is largely tailored towards sports fans, FuboTV includes CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of those channels on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. The main FuboTV channel package also comes with NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game.

Sling TV

Local channels included: Fox, NBC

Fox and NBC are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on. “Sling Blue” also comes with the NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game, so you can also watch that way if you miss it live.

If The Game is Not Televised in Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or four installments of $29.99). Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

Game Preview

It is all coming together for Houston at the right time.

To start the regular season, the Texans are expected to have Deshaun Watson (coming off a torn ACL), as well as wide receiver Will Fuller (hamstring) on offense. Before Watson’s injury last season, he and Fuller had chemistry on deep balls and will look to replicate that success this season.

On defense, J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney, who each also missed time last season with knee injuries, look on track to play Week 1 against the New England Patriots. Pass rusher Whitney Mercilus has been sidelined from practice with a hamstring injury, but is expected to play against the Patriots. If all three stay healthy and on the field, they will create a formidable trio.

Dallas’ biggest concern entering a Week 1 matchup on the road against the Carolina Panthers is the status of key offensive linemen.

La’el Collins is nursing ankle and calf injuries, and has not been at 100% during practice this past week. Collins is likely to be questionable against the Panthers.

Left tackle Tyron Smith (hamstring) and right guard Zack Martin (knee) look more likely to be able to suit up in Carolina to start the regular season. Both players have missed time this training camp and during practice this past week, but both injuries look manageable. Martin insists he’ll be ready, while Smith hasn’t given a definitive voice of approval but is expected to play.

Dak Prescott has to break in new receivers, but because of the injuries to the offensive line, the notable strength of the team, that may limit what running back Ezekiel Elliott can do to help Prescott in the meantime.