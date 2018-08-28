LOOK: Derek Fisher Posts Infamous 0.4-Second Shot to Honor Manu Ginobili

Sometimes when sending your rivals off into the sunset at the end of their career, you have to throw a little shade, even if it includes some praise along with it. This is exactly what longtime Los Angeles Lakers guard Derek Fisher did following Manu Ginobili announcing his retirement from the NBA Monday.

Fisher and Ginobili had plenty of battles during the intense rivalry between their two teams over the years. The Lakers and San Antonio Spurs were consistently the top teams in the Western Conference during the early 2000s. So this is why when Fisher opted to send Ginobili out in his own unique way, it wasn’t all that surprising.

Spurs fans probably won’t love one of the pictures the Lakers former point guard posted on Instagram, to put it gently.

That photo in the top left would be the infamous 0.4 second shot from 2004, a play which came in a playoff series tied 2-2. The Lakers eventually went on to win the series in six games, and the shot went down as one of the best in NBA history. If you’ve never seen the play in full, it’s pretty incredible.

Even putting the infamous moment aside, it wouldn’t be a Lakers-Spurs rivalry if Fisher hadn’t taken a little jab at Ginobili following his announcement. The respect and appreciation aspect of the post is great, but Fisher made it perfect with that added touch.

Over Ginobili’s impressive NBA career, the 41-year-old averaged 13.3 points, 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. His best season came in 2007-08 when he posted averages of 19.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.