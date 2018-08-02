Greg Biffle: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Greg Biffle is accused of secretly recording his estranged wife and mother-in-law in their bedrooms, and then showing the footage to his friends. The former NASCAR driver argues he installed the hidden cameras for security reasons and that Nicole Biffle knew about them.

She has denied this, and sued her soon-to-be ex-husband for $100,000 in damages. Her mother, Sara Lunders, is also part of the lawsuit. The case, which was originally filed in June 2017, is being argued in Mecklenburg County Civil Superior Court in North Carolina.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Greg Biffle Testified That He Installed the Cameras In Order to Spy on the Maids

Greg Biffle took the witness stand July 31. He testified that he installed the hidden cameras because he believed that maids were stealing his belongings. He claims Nicole Biffle was aware of the cameras, which were connected to a recording system in his gun safe. Biffle could also access the live feeds any time on his cellphone. The cameras were installed in 2013.

Nicole Biffle tells a different story. According to court documents, Nicole says she knew about exterior cameras overseeing the rest of the property. But she insists she was unaware Greg had installed them in the master bedroom, master bathroom and guest bedroom.

Nicole and her mother state in the lawsuit that they had an expectation of privacy within their bedrooms. They discovered the hidden cameras in 2015.

2. Nicole Biffle and her Mother Are Suing For $100,000 in Damages and Cite Emotional Distress in the Lawsuit

Greg Biffle has denied doing anything inappropriate. According to the lawsuit, Nicole Biffle states that she suffered “loss of appetite, loss of sleep, pain in her abdomen, emotional distress, worry, humiliation, fear, loss of trust and sleep, concern and other anxiety-related conditions” as a result of being filmed. She says she had to receive treatment for an ulcer, undergo counseling and suffered “severe emotional distress. ”

The lawsuit lists similar pain suffered by Nicole’s mother, Sara Lunders. Lunders was prescribed an anti-axiety drug to deal with the stress of knowing she had been recorded for more than two years.

Greg and Nicole legally separated in March of 2015, after 8 years of marriage. They share custody of their 7-year-old daughter, Emma. Nicole’s mother moved in with them after Emma was born in 2011.

3. Greg Biffle Had a Lucrative Career as a NASCAR Driver and Has a Net Worth of About $50 Million

Greg Biffle achieved a lot of success as a professional race driver. Biffle made his NASCAR debut in 1996. He won the Most Popular Driver Award that year. His first major win was the Pepsi 400 race at Daytona International Speedway in 2003.

Greg Biffle’s career stats include 19 NASCAR Sprint Cup series wins, 20 NASCAR Nationwide Series wins, and 16 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles. He drove his final race in 2016, at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Greg Biffle is worth an estimated $50 million. Over the course of his racing career, he reportedly earned:

• More than $75 million from the NASCAR Cup Series

• More than $10 million from the NASCAR Xfinity Series

• More than $2 million from the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

4. Greg Biffle Moved Out of the Family Mansion But Still Owns the Property

Greg Biffle moved out of the family mansion when he and Nicole separated. But according to Iredell County property records, he still owns the house.

The mansion is located on Lake Norman in Mooresville, North Carolina. It sits on 10 acres and has a current taxable value of $2,739,580. The building itself is worth an estimated $2,185,330 while the land is valued at $450,960.

5. Greg Biffle Runs a Foundation to Benefit Animals



Greg Biffle has a soft spot for animals. He created the Greg Biffle Foundation in 2005. The non-profit organization donates money to more than 500 humane societies and animal shelters nationwide. The foundation also awards grants to no-kill animal shelters and spay/neuter clinics.

In 2008, Greg Biffle appeared in a public service announcement for SPAY/USA. Nicole also makes a brief appearance in the commercial. Biffle urges pet owners to get their dogs and cats spayed or neutered, just like he and Nicole did for their dog.

Greg Biffle’s ties to NASCAR have helped raise money for the non-profit. The annual NASCAR pets calendar is one way the foundation acquires funds for its grants.