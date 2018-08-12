Jon Rahm & Girlfriend, Kelley Cahill, Are Engaged

Jon Rahm is engaged to long-time girlfriend, Kelley Cahill. Rahm announced the big news during the 2018 PGA Championship, and explained how it came about.

“If there’s ever a doubt that she’s going to say no, I understand the nervousness,” Rahm told Golf Channel. “But in my case, I was 100 percent sure she was going to say yes…She wanted to pick the diamond, but I knew what I wanted. I designed what’s around the ring. It’s supposed to look like a crown and an engraving inside. I had a big part in it. It wasn’t exactly what she wanted, but she loves it. It’s a little more personal like that.”

Rahm and Cahill met as student-athletes at Arizona State. According to Golf Channel, the couple has not set a wedding date, but will likely wait until the end of the year before they make a decision.

Cahill competed on Arizona State’s track and field team as a javelin thrower.

Jon Rahm’s Fiancee, Kelley Cahill, Is a Former Javelin Thrower & Is Extremely Competitive

Rahm is known for his competitiveness on the golf course, but he may have found his equal with his fiancee. Cahill played tennis in high school, and the two decided they would play a friendly game.

“He’s killing forehands … crosscourt zingers, and I’m thinking, ‘This can’t be right,’ ” Cahill explained to the San Diego Tribune. “…He was so good. I was so upset. I was actually mad for a day or two. We have not stepped foot on a tennis court since.”

Rahm admitted his tennis game may not be on the same level as Cahill’s, but he did not want her to know that.

“She’s obviously a much better player than I am, but it was funny to see,” Rahm told the San Diego Tribune. “She learned a lesson. I’m not a pushover. I like playing sports. Anything related to my hands, I’m good at. She didn’t expect it.”

The couple enjoy playing sports together. This video of Cahill throwing the football went viral in 2017.

The wedding may be a bit challenging to plan as Rahm’s family lives in Spain, while Cahill is from Portland, Oregon. The couple will have some time to figure it out.

Cahill’s Arizona State bio listed some of her accomplishments during the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

Finished eighth in the javelin at the ASU Invitational (33.49m; 109-10). Recorded a career best throw of 34.92m (114′ 7″) in Javelin at the 2013 ASU Invitational. Finished second at the PVCC Outdoor in Javelin with a throw of 34.69m (113′ 10″). Finished tenth at the 2013 Mesa Classic in the Javelin with a throw of 34.51m (113’3″).

When Rahm spoke about the engagement with Golf Channel, he admitted they felt like a married couple already.

“For our relationship, we started dating in college,” Rahm noted to Golf Channel. “We moved in after six months, and we’ve been living together for two years already. I think we acted and both felt like a married couple already. We felt like being official in that sense, so it really hasn’t changed much in that sense.”