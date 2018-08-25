Browns unlikely to play Josh Gordon in preseason finale vs. Lions

Cleveland Browns fans surely want to see wide receiver Josh Gordon back on an NFL field sooner than later. Unfortunately, it seems that his return to in-game action won’t come during Cleveland’s final preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

As head coach Hue Jackson revealed Saturday, he does not expect Gordon to play in the final preseason game, as Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal revealed. Instead, the focus will be on getting the wideout ready for the regular-season opener.

On the other hand, Jackson apparently does want to get rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield additional work, as the No. 1 pick will be on the field against the Lions, via Ulrich.

#Browns coach Hue Jackson said Josh Gordon (hamstring) more than likely won’t play in preseason finals, goal is still to have him ready for Sept. 9 regular-season opener. Hue said he hasn’t made decision on whether he’ll play starters in Detroit but he will play Baker Mayfield. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) August 25, 2018

After seeing Gordon suffer a bit of a setback during his first practice back Saturday with a hamstring injury, this isn’t surprising. Although the 27-year-old wide receiver will likely participate in practice next week, assuming his hamstring feels fine, there’s no reason to throw him back out there during the last preseason game.

It will be interesting to see how Gordon and starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor connect once the regular season gets underway, though, as the duo haven’t had much time together. There’s also been questions about how large of a role the electrifying pass-catcher will take on early this season, but the idea of him playing opposite Jarvis Landry should create an exceptional pairing.

As for Mayfield, he’s had a strong start to the preseason. The rookie has completed 26-of-45 passes for 363 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He was exceptional in the preseason opener against the New York Giants, throwing for 212 yards and two scores. While Taylor is the Browns’ starting quarterback, Mayfield will be waiting in the wings for his opportunity.

The Browns’ fourth preseason game could be a prime spot for Mayfield to add even more hype to himself ahead of Week 1. It’s highly unlikely anything changes at quarterback for the team in the near future, but the rookie is at least grabbing attention.