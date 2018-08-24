Restaurant Charges Justin Verlander $1 Million For “Dodger Killer”

The World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers may be long over but that hasn’t stopped people from still having fun with it.

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander shared a receipt on Twitter and Instagram from the Cabana Cafe in Beverly Hills, CA that has a pretty eye-popping number on it. Eating in Beverly Hills is probably never all that cheap but this bill would surely leave many second guessing.

Halfway down the receipt, and circled by Verlander, is the Dodger Killer which came with a surcharge of $1 million. This brought his bill to a whopping $1,095,198.20, after taxes of course. This was definitely a joke and there’s no way Verlander actually paid that for his meal.

The rest of the items aren’t that cheap either as we see Verlander paid $10 for a glass of cranberry juice and a whopping $42 for a salad.

Verlander was a good sport about the whole thing and thanked the restaurant for a great lunch.

#BeverlyHillsHotel really making me pay for that World Series win 😂😂 Thanks for the great lunch as always! https://t.co/KjNKTKjyZF pic.twitter.com/IyECZPhLhE — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) August 24, 2018

Mardy Fish, a former professional tennis player, dined with Verlander and also tweeted about the check, mentioning at the same time that he picked up the tip. Fish also warns people to not go to lunch with Verlander in Los Angeles.

The check says there were three guests but we haven’t been able to track down the third guest. Perhaps it was Justin Verlander’s wife Kate Upton who was the mystery guest. She has not tweeted about the receipt.

The long-time Detroit Tigers pitcher came over to the Houston Astros in a trade and went undefeated with the Astros through the rest of the regular season with a 5-0 record and 1.06 ERA. His dominance carried into the postseason as he helped the Astros capture their first World Series title since the team’s inception in 1962.

While he’s not undefeated this year, Verlander is arguably having his best season since his MVP winning season of 2012 when he was a member of the Tigers. Verlander is 12-8 with a 2.65 ERA and has 223 strikeouts on the season.

At the time of this writing the Houston Astros have a 1.5 game lead over the Oakland Athletics for first place in the surprisingly competitive AL West.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers are in third place sitting 4.5 games back from the Arizona Diamondbacks for first place in the NL West. The Dodgers made the trade deadline move to bring in star player Manny Machado from the Baltimore Orioles to help them reach the postseason once again.

The Astros are currently in town visiting the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game series and Verlander is scheduled to pitch in Saturday’s game.