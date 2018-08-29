LOOK: Knicks C Enes Kanter Is in Ridiculous Shape Ahead of Season

Whoever put together the training plan for New York Knicks big man Enes Kanter deserves a big pat on the back. Apparently, the 26-year-old has spent the entire NBA offseason working out in preparation for the upcoming season. And the former No. 3 overall pick isn’t shying away from showing off his progress on social media.

Keep working Don’t give up pic.twitter.com/x3jrXfHNQg — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) August 28, 2018

Kanter, who’s coming off his first season with the Knicks also revealed video of one or two of his workouts, including a pretty intense one below from his Twitter account.

Summer is FUN 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DmeujOUbOL — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) August 29, 2018

Kanter had one of his best all-around years during the 2017-18 season in New York, posting averages of 14.1 points and 11.0 rebounds while shooting a career-best 59.2 percent. The 6-foot-11 big man also made 84.8 percent of his free throws, more than five percent better than any other single season of his NBA career.

After spending just under 2.5 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Kanter was included in the Carmelo Anthony trade and quickly proved his value to the Knicks. It’s the second time in his career he’s been traded, as the Utah Jazz sent him to Oklahoma City during the 2014-15 season.

The original deal which sent Kanter to the Thunder led to an exceptional stretch, as he averaged 18.7 points and 11.0 rebounds over 26 games with Russell Westbrook and company. Kanter will now look to continue a solid start to his tenure in New York with a big year in 2018-19.