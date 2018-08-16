How to Watch Little League World Series 2018 Online Without Cable

Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is home to 32 baseball games over the next 10 days, as 16 teams from around the country battle it out in the 2018 Little League World Series. Equal parts endearing and entertaining, the LLWS is always a must-watch sporting event.
In the United States, every game will be broadcast on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC (full schedule and times can be found at the bottom of this page). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of all the games (or DVR them) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:
In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC.
You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.
Additionally, if you aren’t able to watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).
ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.
Additionally, if you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on when signing up for your free trial.
ESPN Platforms
All the games can also be watched on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.
Little League World Series 2018 Schedule
|Game
|Matchup
|Date
|Start Time (ET)
|TV
|1
|Caribbean vs Asia-Pacific
|Thur, Aug 16
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|2
|Mid-Atlantic vs Midwest
|Thur, Aug 16
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|3
|Mexico vs Australia
|Thur, Aug 16
|5 p.m.
|ESPN
|4
|New England vs Southwest
|Thur, Aug 16
|7 p.m.
|ESPN 2
|5
|Europe Africa vs Japan
|Fri, Aug 17
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|6
|Great Lakes vs Northwest
|Fri, Aug 17
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|7
|Latin America vs Canada
|Fri, Aug 17
|6 p.m.
|ESPN
|8
|Southeast vs West
|Fri, Aug 17
|8 p.m.
|ESPN
|9
|Loser 1 vs Loser 3
|Sat, Aug 18
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|10
|Loser 2 vs Loser 4
|Sat, Aug 18
|3 p.m.
|ABC
|11
|Loser 5 vs Loser 7
|Sat, Aug 18
|6 p.m.
|ESPN
|12
|Loser 6 vs Loser 8
|Sat, Aug 18
|8 p.m.
|ESPN
|13
|Winner 1 vs Winner 3
|Sun, Aug 19
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|14
|Winner 2 vs Winner 4
|Sun, Aug 19
|11 a.m.
|ESPN
|15
|Winner 5 vs Winner 7
|Sun, Aug 19
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|16
|Winner 6 vs Winner 8
|Sun, Aug 19
|2 p.m.
|ABC
|Consolation
|Loser 9 vs Loser 10
|Mon, Aug 20
|11 a.m.
|ESPN
|17
|Loser 15 vs Winner 9
|Mon, Aug 20
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|18
|Loser 16 vs Winner 10
|Mon, Aug 20
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|19
|Loser 13 vs Winner 11
|Mon, Aug 20
|6 p.m.
|ESPN 2
|20
|Loser 14 vs Winner 12
|Mon, Aug 20
|8 p.m.
|ESPN 2
|Consolation
|Loser 11 vs Loser 12
|Tue, Aug 21
|11 a.m.
|ESPN
|21
|Winner 17 vs Winner 19
|Tue, Aug 21
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|22
|Winner 18 vs Winner 20
|Tue, Aug 21
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|23
|Winner 13 vs Winner 15
|Wed, Aug 22
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|24
|Winner 14 vs Winner 16
|Wed, Aug 22
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|25
|Winner 21 vs Loser 23
|Thur, Aug 23
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|26
|Winner 22 vs Loser 24
|Thur, Aug 23
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|International Championship
|Winner 23 vs Winner 25
|Sat, Aug 25
|12:30 p.m.
|ABC
|US Championship
|Winner 24 vs Winner 26
|Sat, Aug 25
|3:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Consolation
|TBD
|Sun, Aug 26
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|World Series Championship
|TBD
|Sun, Aug 26
|3 p.m.
|ABC
Teams
|Region
|Team
|Great Lakes
|Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores LL
|Mid-Atlantic
|Mid Island LL
|Midwest
|Grandview LL
|New England
|Coventry LL
|Northwest
|Coeur d’Alene LL
|Southeast
|Peachtree City American LL
|Southwest
|Post Oak LL
|West
|Honolulu LL
|Asia-Pacific
|South Seoul LL
|Australia
|Gold Coast Baseball Assoc LL
|Canada
|Whalley LL
|Caribbean
|Radames Lopez LL
|Europe-Africa
|Catalunya LL
|Japan
|Kawaguchi LL
|Latin America
|Vacamonte LL
|Mexico
|Matamoros LL