How to Watch Little League World Series 2018 Online Without Cable

Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is home to 32 baseball games over the next 10 days, as 16 teams from around the country battle it out in the 2018 Little League World Series. Equal parts endearing and entertaining, the LLWS is always a must-watch sporting event.

In the United States, every game will be broadcast on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC (full schedule and times can be found at the bottom of this page). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of all the games (or DVR them) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Additionally, if you aren’t able to watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on when signing up for your free trial.

ESPN Platforms

All the games can also be watched on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Little League World Series 2018 Schedule

Game Matchup Date Start Time (ET) TV 1 Caribbean vs Asia-Pacific Thur, Aug 16 1 p.m. ESPN 2 Mid-Atlantic vs Midwest Thur, Aug 16 3 p.m. ESPN 3 Mexico vs Australia Thur, Aug 16 5 p.m. ESPN 4 New England vs Southwest Thur, Aug 16 7 p.m. ESPN 2 5 Europe Africa vs Japan Fri, Aug 17 2 p.m. ESPN 6 Great Lakes vs Northwest Fri, Aug 17 4 p.m. ESPN 7 Latin America vs Canada Fri, Aug 17 6 p.m. ESPN 8 Southeast vs West Fri, Aug 17 8 p.m. ESPN 9 Loser 1 vs Loser 3 Sat, Aug 18 1 p.m. ESPN 10 Loser 2 vs Loser 4 Sat, Aug 18 3 p.m. ABC 11 Loser 5 vs Loser 7 Sat, Aug 18 6 p.m. ESPN 12 Loser 6 vs Loser 8 Sat, Aug 18 8 p.m. ESPN 13 Winner 1 vs Winner 3 Sun, Aug 19 9 a.m. ESPN 14 Winner 2 vs Winner 4 Sun, Aug 19 11 a.m. ESPN 15 Winner 5 vs Winner 7 Sun, Aug 19 1 p.m. ESPN 16 Winner 6 vs Winner 8 Sun, Aug 19 2 p.m. ABC Consolation Loser 9 vs Loser 10 Mon, Aug 20 11 a.m. ESPN 17 Loser 15 vs Winner 9 Mon, Aug 20 1 p.m. ESPN 18 Loser 16 vs Winner 10 Mon, Aug 20 3 p.m. ESPN 19 Loser 13 vs Winner 11 Mon, Aug 20 6 p.m. ESPN 2 20 Loser 14 vs Winner 12 Mon, Aug 20 8 p.m. ESPN 2 Consolation Loser 11 vs Loser 12 Tue, Aug 21 11 a.m. ESPN 21 Winner 17 vs Winner 19 Tue, Aug 21 3 p.m. ESPN 22 Winner 18 vs Winner 20 Tue, Aug 21 7:30 p.m. ESPN 23 Winner 13 vs Winner 15 Wed, Aug 22 3 p.m. ESPN 24 Winner 14 vs Winner 16 Wed, Aug 22 7:30 p.m. ESPN 25 Winner 21 vs Loser 23 Thur, Aug 23 3 p.m. ESPN 26 Winner 22 vs Loser 24 Thur, Aug 23 7 p.m. ESPN International Championship Winner 23 vs Winner 25 Sat, Aug 25 12:30 p.m. ABC US Championship Winner 24 vs Winner 26 Sat, Aug 25 3:30 p.m. ABC Consolation TBD Sun, Aug 26 10 a.m. ESPN World Series Championship TBD Sun, Aug 26 3 p.m. ABC

