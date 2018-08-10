How to Watch Little League World Series 2018 Regionals Online Without Cable

Peachtree City American Little League (Southeast) and Post Oak Little League (Southwest) have already booked their spots in the 2018 Little League World Series. In two days time, six more squads from around the country will join them.

Regional semifinals and finals for the Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New England, Northwest and West brackets will all be played on Friday and Saturday–and every game will be televised on ESPN (full schedule and times can be found at the bottom of this page).

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of all the games (or DVR them) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Additionally, if you aren’t able to watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN is included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on when signing up for your free trial.

ESPN Platforms

The games can also be watched on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

LLWS 2018 Regionals Schedule