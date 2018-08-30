LOOK: Mavericks’ Luka Doncic May Be Training With Kobe Bryant

One of the NBA’s most intriguing rookies is Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, who chose to come overseas after excelling with his former team, Real Madrid. The 19-year-old was originally selected by the Atlanta Hawks at No. 3 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft and then traded to the Mavericks.

And apparently, Doncic’s first NBA offseason may include potential workouts with Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. On Thursday, the young guard posted the following picture on Twitter with Bryant:

Doncic spent each season from 2015-18 with Real Madrid, winning EuroLeague MVP during the team’s championship run last year. Over the span of 73 total games last season, he averaged 14.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. Over his 33 EuroLeague games, Doncic posted averages of 16 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.

The newest member of the Mavericks also has a gold medal to his name, as he helped lead Slovenia during EuroBasket 2017. His team went undefeated in the tournament and Doncic was named to the All-Tournament Team.

