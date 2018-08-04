NFL Hall of Fame Speech Order: Ray Lewis Closes Ceremony

The busts are complete, the jackets are sewn, and there’s only one thing left to do for the 2018 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

“SPEECH! SPEEEEEEEEEECH!”

The Enshrinement Ceremony kicks off at 7 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, and will go until all seven men have been officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The speech order was determined in July, with Randy Moss and Ray Lewis at the end like a UFC main event.

Lewis, the loquacious linebacker he is, will close the show. He might be going after history tonight, chasing down Brett Favre’s record for longest HOF speech.

Here are the seven men being inducted into Canton:

Hall of Fame Speech Order

Robert Brazile

He might’ve had to wait 34 years, but Dr. Doom is in. Brazile started every game of his 10-year career for the Oilers. Can you imagine a modern linebacker making 147 straight starts? Brazile was also named to first-team All Pro five times, and is a member of the All Decade team of the 1970s.

Bobby Beathard

A prolific general manager, Bobby Beathard helped four different franchises to Super Bowls. He had the most impact in Washington, taking charge as general manager in 1977. He was a pioneer in terms of roster construction, known for trading down in drafts for multiple players and for early use of free agency. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because his grandson, C.J. Beathard, was the 49ers starting quarterback last year before Jimmy Garoppolo took over.

Jerry Kramer

A key lineman for the Lombardi-era Packers, Kramer was more than just a guard. He moonlighted as the team’s kicker, even holding down the starting job in the 1962-63 season. He kicked three field goals and an extra point in the 1962 NFL Championship game, one of his five NFL titles over his 11-year career.

Brian Urlacher

Think about all the great defensive players to play for the Chicago Bears. Urlacher is the all-time leader in tackles in franchise history. Another five-time first team All Pro guy, Urlacher was also named to the All-200s team. He attended eight Pro Bowls in his 13-year career, and helped the Bears to four division titles.

Brian Dawkins

One of the most feared defenders in the modern NFL, Dawkins roamed defensive backfields in the NFL for 16 years. A bullet in a black visor, Dawkins finished his career with 37 interceptions, including a pick in 15 straight seasons. Dawkins ability to impact receivers and affect quarterbacks has no statistical impact. The Eagles made eight playoff appearances, including four NFC championship games, with him as their defensive leader.

Randy Moss

Randy Moss could 100 percent make an NFL roster right now. A freakish combination of size and athletic ability, Moss took the NL by storm with 43 receiving touchdowns in his first three seasons. After a slow two years in Oakland, Moss caught 23 touchdowns in his 30-year old season for the Patriots. He finished his career second all-time with 156 receiving touchdowns.

Ray Lewis

One of the most iconic leaders of any NFL defense ever, Lewis is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl 35 MVP. He is the first player in NFL history with 40 sacks and 30 interceptions. Lewis is going last on Saturday, but has promised that he’ll keep the speech length down. In an interview with fellow HOF-er Cris Carter this week, Lewis said he practiced his speech and it’s around 22 minutes. Of course, nobody really believes that, but we have his word that Favre’s record is safe.