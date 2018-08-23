NFL Preseason Odds: Week 3 Betting Lines and Trends

While smart bettors can cash in big time during an entire NFL preseason if they do their homework and follow coaches’ trends toward exhibition games, there’s really only one week that matters: Week 3. That’s when most teams will play their starters at least the first half to get them ready for the regular season. Almost no starters will see action in the final week of the preseason.

Things can change fast in the NFL. A week ago at this time, it seemed that Buffalo Bills rookie Josh Allen had no chance of winning the starting job for Week 1 of the regular season. However, projected starter A.J. McCarron suffered a collarbone injury last Friday in Cleveland. First it was reported McCarron’s collarbone was broken, but now he’s OK. Regardless, Allen has been working with the first team this week and could officially win the job with a solid performance Sunday when he starts against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo is a 1.5-point favorite on the NFL preseason odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Another rookie quarterback who could win his team’s starting job is the New York Jets’ Sam Darnold. His team is a 2.5-point “home” favorite Friday against the New York Giants in the 50th preseason meeting between the clubs, the longest active streak in the NFL. Of course, the Giants and Jets share the same New Jersey stadium. Reports are that Darnold will start Friday’s game and will be the Week 1 guy as long as there’s no regression or injury.

Should the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles be concerned? They are 0-2 this preseason and have been outscored by a league-high 34 points. Philly has been without a handful of starters, though, and likely will start third-string QB Nate Sudfeld on Thursday night at the Cleveland Browns, who are 3-point betting favorites – that the Browns, who were winless last regular season, are favored over the Super Bowl champs says all you need to know about preseason football.

Philly starting QB Carson Wentz is still rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered late last season, and backup Nick Foles, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, hurt his shoulder last Thursday in a loss at New England. Foles is OK and will play Thursday but perhaps not as much as he normally would as Philadelphia can’t risk injury to Foles in case Wentz isn’t ready for the regular season. Sudfeld has been sharp this summer.

