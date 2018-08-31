NFL 53-man Roster Cuts: Running List of Top Players Released

One of the toughest stretches of the NFL preseason is here, as all 32 NFL teams have to trim their rosters down from 90 players to the league-mandated 53. It means over 1,100 players will lose their jobs. These calls are never easy for the teams to make, and it almost always involves some big names being shown the door.

We’re going to run down a few of the biggest cuts that come in over the next day or so while offering some background on the decisions.

Houston Texans WR Braxton Miller (per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle)

Texans waived third year WR Braxton Miller. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) August 31, 2018

Miller, who played quarterback over his first 37 games at Ohio State, moved to wide receiver during his senior season. The Texans eventually drafted him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Over his first two seasons, Miller caught 34 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns over 21 games. During the 2018 NFL preseason, the former Texans wideout was solid, totaling 11 receptions for 122 yards and one score.