Jalen Ramsey Calls out Odell Beckham Jr. on Twitter After Extension

No. 5 Odell Beckham, Jr. Team: New York Giants Week 6 Matchup: vs. Ravens Outlook: After five games, OBJ ranks just 26th in New York Giantsvs. RavensAfter five games, OBJ ranks just 26th in total fantasy points among receivers. Beckham owners should hang tight as the best is yet to come. According to ESPN , the Ravens rank 13th in the most fantasy points allowed to receivers allowing Beckham to have another nice fantasy outing. (Getty)

It took all of five minutes for Jacksonville Jaguars young cornerback Jalen Ramsey to shoot his shot. After New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to terms on a monster contract extension, the player who’ll face off with him in Week 1 took to social media to put a warning out.

It’s going to be a show very soon #BatmanVsTheJoker — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 27, 2018

Beckham inked a five-year, $95 million deal with $65 million guaranteed, as ESPN’s Josina Anderson revealed. The deal makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL by far, featuring an average annual salary of $19 million.

While Beckham looks healthy after suffering a fractured ankle which cost him all but four games of the 2017 season, he’ll certainly have his hands full in the Week 1 matchup against Ramsey. The Jaguars’ No. 5 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft was named a First-Team All-Pro last season while also making the Pro Bowl.

Through his first two seasons, Ramsey has totaled 128 combined tackles, 31 passes defensed and six interceptions. His meteoric rise to becoming one of the NFL’s best defensive backs has been eye-opening, and he’s also had no problem voicing his opinion on players around the league.

In a recent interview with GQ, Ramsey rolled through a large number of the NFL quarterbacks, picking apart their game and basically ripping those he doesn’t think are very good. One of the names the Jaguars cornerback signaled out specifically was Beckham’s quarterback in Eli Manning, although he actually gave the wideout a bit of praise.

“Eli [Manning]… It’s not really Eli. I think it’s Odell [Beckham, Jr.]. I won’t say Eli’s good, I’ll say Odell’s good. And their connection is good.” Ramsey told GQ.

Seeing Beckham and Ramsey square off in Week 1 should be a lot of fun and it’ll surely feature plenty of trash talking as well.