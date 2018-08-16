Steelers vs Packers Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Fans will get their second look at the 2018 Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, as the team is set to take on the Green Bay Packers in a Week 2 preseason matchup at Lambeau Field.

Game Preview

Steelers Wire reports that the Pittsburgh squad will be missing several of its key players heading into today’s game. Quarterback Landry Jones has confirmed that he won’t be playing. Guard Ramon Foster is still out with a knee injury and the jury is still out on whether center Maurkice Pouncey will be able to play against Green Bay. The team struggled to find their momentum at times during their preseason opener, but sources close to the team say that a week of practice has done them a ton of good.

Then there is QB Ben Roethlisberger, who gave fans a scare on Tuesday when he hit his head during a drill. He’s currently in concussion protocol, and will sit out the game tonight.

“It happened so fast. I saw his head whip back,” said right tackle Marcus Gilbert. “I’ve got to see the film to see what happened. That’s my guy. No one wants to see anything happen to him, especially in a practice like this, coming to work and going and not tackling.”

ESPN reports that Roethlisberger was already ruled out for tonight’s game, along with fellow veteran Jones. Pittsburgh rookies Mason Rudolph and Josh Dobbs will instead get the bulk of the playing time. As for the severity of Roethlisberger’s injury, head coach Mike Tomlin is confident that he’ll be ready come the official season.

“Man, he’s been awesome,” said Tomlin. “Been really sharp, not only in terms of what he does, just how he’s communicating and helping and aiding in the development with the people that are going to be working alongside him. It’s been a very positive experience.”

The Packers, like the Steelers, are coming off a preseason victory. The former triumphed over the Tennessee Titans, while the latter took down the Philadelphia Eagles. Top draft pick Jaire Alexander will be a big story for many, as he missed the preseason opener and will be making his Packers debut. Expect him to get a decent amount of playing time, so that the coaching staff can get a better feel on his skills.

It’s unclear whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers will start, but given that Brett Hundley, DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle are all competing for the back-up spot, its likely we’ll be seeing more of them today. All three players showed promise against the Titans, particularly Hundley, who showed speed and grace in his preseason debut. The biggest question mark so far is Kizer, and it’ll be interesting to see whether head coach Mike McCarthy plays him in an attempt to iron out his kinks against Pittsburgh.