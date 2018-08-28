John Lynch Asked Patriots About Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Laughed at Him

John Lynch quickly learned he had to shoot his shot after being hired as the San Francisco 49ers general manager. While that came during his first time running an NFL draft room, it apparently helped him during trade negotiations with the New England Patriots.

Or it made him seem crazy, one or the other.

In a recent interview on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast, Lynch spoke about a wide range of topics, but one was the trade to land quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. After being asked if he inquired about Tom Brady during talks with the Patriots, Lynch eventually admitted he did.

And in turn, Patriots coach Bill Belichick “laughed” and “basically hung up” on him. Here’s a look at the back and forth during the conversation:

PMT: “Did you ask about Tom Brady?” Lynch: “I’m not supposed to talk about that.” PMT: “You did! I like that, it’s your first year in the league as a general manager, why not just take shots?” Lynch: “Yeah we were calling about Jimmy [Garoppolo] and we did have that conversation and got quickly rebuffed. I figured what the heck, you gotta take your shot right? You can’t score if you don’t shoot. So I had to summon up the courage.” PMT: “Did they laugh?” Lynch: “Yeah, Bill [Belichick] laughed at me. And basically hung up on me, but hey, I took my shot.”

Obviously, the 49ers are more than happy with the fact that Garoppolo is in town, which is apparent based on the five-year, $137.5 million contract extension he was given.

In the end, it was a second-round pick which brought the former No. 62 overall pick to the Bay Area. Garoppolo played in six games for the 49ers last season and added plenty of hype to his game by completing 67.4 percent of his passes for 1,560 yards and seven touchdowns.