PGA Championship Odds 2018: Contenders & Betting Preview

The PGA Championship began as a match-play event in 1916 but then went on hiatus for two years due to a little thing called World War I. Thus, this week’s event is the 100th PGA Championship and it’s also the last one for the foreseeable future that will be played in August and as the fourth of the four major championships on the PGA Tour’s schedule. Next year, it’s moving to May, the month after the Masters and the month before the U.S. Open.

Much like the two Opens, the PGA Championship changes locations every year. It’s being held at Bellerive Country Club in a St. Louis suburb for the second time. In 1992, future Hall of Famer Nick Price won his first major title there. The course has undergone a few major renovations since.

While winning the PGA Championship itself is a big enough deal and brings with it a five-year Tour exemption, among other things, this is also the last week players can automatically qualify for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Captain Jim Furyk will announce the eight automatic qualifiers on Monday. Neither Tiger Woods nor Phil Mickelson are in the Top 8 right now but it would be an upset if both aren’t chosen as captain’s picks down the line.

The +800 favorite on the odds to win the PGA Championship this week at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com is world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who is looking for his second career major title and first PGA Championship. A victory would vault him into the driver’s seat to win PGA Tour Player of the Year honors as DJ has three victories this season.

Also with three wins this season and in the running for Player of the Year honors is the reigning POY, Justin Thomas, who is +1400 to repeat at this tournament. He also won the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational on Sunday. Very, very rare to see a guy win a major the week after winning a regular Tour event.

The last PGA Championship winner to also prevail in the tournament immediately before it was Rory McIlroy in 2014. Last year in Charlotte, Thomas won the PGA Championship by two shots over three golfers for his first major title. McIlroy is +1200 to win this event for a third time, following 2014 and 2012.

The last repeat PGA Championship winner was Woods in 2007, and Tiger is +2800 on the golf odds this week. He’s a four-time PGA Championship winner, with the last in 2007. Woods hasn’t played the tournament since 2015. Five PGA Championship titles would tie a record.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.