Report: Raiders Looking to Trade DE Mario Edwards Jr.

The Oakland Raiders may have the heat of trying to get a contract extension with Khalil Mack done, but they also have some major decisions to make on their roster. Jon Gruden and company have 53-man roster cuts to make, and it seems they’re planning to get rid of one former high draft pick.

As NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport revealed, the Raiders are shopping defensive end Mario Edwards Jr., a player who Gruden previously had some high praise for.

As cuts come into focus, the #Raiders are shopping former second round pick DE Mario Edwards, I’m told. They’ve been frustrated by him. A sign he’s on the bubble. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2018

After being selected by the Raiders in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Edwards had a solid start to his career. As a rookie, he tallied 42 combined tackles, four for loss, three forced fumbles and two sacks. Unfortunately, injuries and mediocre play have left him in a tough spot with Oakland.

Earlier this offseason it seemed Edwards could be turning a corner, though. As The Athletic’s Vic Tafur revealed, Gruden gave some love to the young pass-rusher.

Gruden on DT Mario Edwards Jr: “He’s had some really good practices here. He’s flashed at times. He’s showed some penetration and

quickness. … We’re happy to have Mario out here healthy and rolling here again.” #Raiders — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 6, 2018

Edwards played in just two games during the 2016 season after a hip injury sent him to injured reserve. The hope entering 2017 was that he’d be able to turn a corner and help make Mack’s life easier, but that wasn’t the case. The former Florida State standout had just 27 tackles and 3.5 sacks all season.

Obviously, it seems that while the 24-year-old did impress at points, that it likely wasn’t enough for him to make the team’s final roster.