Thaddeus Moss, Randy’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Randy Moss’ son, Thaddeus Moss, is hoping to follow in his father’s football footsteps as he is in the process of a college restart at LSU. Randy is known for being a Hall-of-Fame wide receiver, but his proudest accomplishment is being a father to four children: Sydney, Montigo, Senali and Thaddeus. At first, being a father did not come naturally to Randy, as he grew up without a father.

“By me being raised without a father, I did not know how to be a father,” Randy explained to the Canton Rep. “So throughout the years of me learning, watching, reading, that’s how I became a dad. The only thing I wanted was to give my children everything — or access to everything — that I did not have. It’s not about the money. It’s about the time that you put into your kids.”

As for Thaddeus, he is a 6’3″, 247 pound tight end who originally played at NC State. Thaddeus announced he was transferring in 2017, and will make his debut with the Tigers in 2018. Thaddeus may be known for having a famous father, but his former teammates noted he just wants to be a regular guy.

“When he first showed up, even I was like, ‘Wow,’” Mallard Creek’s Grant Gibson told SEC Country. “But the thing is if you didn’t know who his dad is, you’d just think he was one of us. Out here, at school, he just acts like the rest of us.”

Learn more about Randy’s son, Thaddeus.

1. Thaddeus Transferred to LSU in 2018

Thaddeus had a connection with former LSU offensive coordinator Matt Canada from their time together at NC State. Thaddeus kept his commitment to transfer to LSU despite Canada and LSU agreeing to go in a different direction after the 2017 season. Thaddeus is hoping to be an impact player for the Tigers, and spoke with The Times-Picayune about why he decided to continue the transfer.

“It’s a business so I understand that he had to go and it is what it is,” Thaddeus told The Times-Picayune. “It was tough to see him leave but I’m very happy that I’m here. I’m very thankful that I’m here and blessed and fortunate that I’m here. I wouldn’t want to be at any other place.”

As for his game, Thaddeus is looking to become a balanced tight end who is admired for both his catching and blocking ability. Thaddeus was a highly touted high school recruit, and is still looking to live up to the lofty expectations.

“I’m always trying to get better with whatever it is in my game,” Moss explained to The Times-Picayune. “I knew me being a tight end, I’m not going to make my money just running routes. That’s not going to be the best thing for the team and helping the team out. I knew that me having to run block was going to be the best thing to help us get W’s and help the team.”

2. Thaddeus Originally Played Tight End for NC State

Things did not go as planned for Thaddeus at NC State. Thaddeus’ signing was a huge get for the Wolfpack, but he did not achieve what he wanted at NC State. Thaddeus announced back in April 2017 that he would be transferring from the program.

“I will be transferring from NC State after the spring semester in hopes to better my opportunities for the future. I have nothing but love for Coach Doeren and his program and I also would like to thank WPN. God Bless,” Thaddeus tweeted.

Thaddeus had six receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown in the five games he played in 2016 for the Wolfpack. Per NCAA rules, Thaddeus had to sit out the 2017 season since he transferred.

3. Thaddeus Was a 4-Star Recruit in 2016 With Offers From Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Texas A&M & USC

Thaddeus was quite the recruit coming out of high school. According to Rivals, Thaddeus was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 6 tight end in the country coming out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Thaddeus had 23 offers including Alabama, Nebraska, Florida, Georgia, USC, UCLA, Michigan and Texas A&M. Here’s how ESPN described him coming out of high school, noting he had potential to play on defense as well.

Moss, the son of former NFL receiver Randy Moss, comes from talented blood lines. He plays on both sides of the ball and is not a bad prospect as a D-End and we wouldn’t be surprised if he gained some interest on that side of the ball though he will likely be asked to utilize his hands in college like his father. Can help move the chains and potentially make some plays as a red-zone target and with focus on one side of the ball and stability in one program could develop into a productive offensive contributor.

4. Randy Picked His Son to Introduce Him at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Ceremony

Randy was struggling to pick a person to introduce him when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. Randy finally came up with asking his oldest son Thaddeus.

“I really didn’t have nobody in mind,” Randy told Mass Live. “So I was talking over with my wife, ‘Well, babe, who should I get to present me?’ And she didn’t give me an answer. So I said to myself, so you know what, I’m gonna pick my son Thaddeus.”

Randy noted that his children are just a few of the people that do not care about his football accomplishments.

“My kids still to this day don’t know who I am,” Randy explained to Mass Live. “They know me as dad, but they don’t know Randy Moss.”

5. Thaddeus’ Former Teammates Note He Is Extremely Quiet

Back in 2016, Thaddeus was one of the top tight end recruits in the country. If the media or teammates were not aware of Thaddeus’ high profile, you would not have heard about it from Thaddeus. His former high school teammates admitted he did not say much about his recruitment. SEC Country provided a sampling of his teammates description of Thaddeus.