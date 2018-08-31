San Diego State vs Stanford Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

San Diego State will open their 2018 season against the number 13 ranked Stanford on Friday at the Stanford Stadium in California.

Preview

Stanford’s 20-17 upset loss at San Diego State last season was a huge upset. As such, Standford head coach David Shaw has assured fans that they are more prepared this time around. “We were both talking about getting our teams under control,” he explained. “We were talking about making sure we were good representers of college football. Because I thought for many times in the first half we were not, and that’s both sidelines.”

While lots of attention with be on senior running back Bryce Love, who will begin his Heisman Trophy campaign tonight, quarterback KJ Costello will be equally crucial is setting up Stanford for the season. Costello threw for nine touchdowns and just two interceptions during the final three games of last year, far surpassing the ratio of QB Keller Chryst, who’s since transferred.

San Diego State head coach Rocky Long has made a point of not getting caught up in predictions and lofty ambitions, and is instead taking the season one game at a time. “We have the same goal every year,” he said. “The goal is to win the conference championship and go to a bowl game. If you don’t win the conference championship, there’s a little disappointment. If you don’t go to a bowl game, I guess that would be a big disappointment because we’ve spoiled people around here.”

“If you have a winning record, that’s a successful year,” he added. “If you go to a bowl game, that’s a successful year. If you win a conference championship, it’s a very successful year. It’s the people that aren’t involved, the fans, the spectators, that make all those things ridiculous. If you don’t win them all, someone’s always going to be disappointed. If you don’t win every single game, you’re always going to have the naysayers.”