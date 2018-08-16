Best Soccer Training Equipment: Top 5 Practice Aids 2018

If you’re a player, you know how important getting better on the soccer pitch is. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or beginner, there is room for everyone to improve.

And investing in some soccer training equipment can certainly help refine your skills in a number of essential areas. From the game aspect, those would be ball control, shot accuracy, passing, and dribbling, to name a few. But you’ll also see upgrades in your agility, foot speed, and endurance.

So we’ve compiled a handful of items below to help you decide what equipment you need. Among the aids you’ll find below are shot target nets, portable goals, and agility poles, among other helpful devices, from some of the top companies in the sports training business.

Let’s move along and see what kind of soccer practice aids are best for you.

What are the best soccer training equipment items?

1. Franklin Sports Black Hawk Portable Soccer Goal – From $20.00

Pros: Cons: Durably made with fiberglass and steel, and secures to the ground

Easy setup and transportable

Available in 4 different sizes Some users felt the goal would come out of the ground too easily

Some could trouble with assembly

The Franklin Sports Black Hawk Portable Soccer Goal is a perfect way to work on your shots and saves. Easy to assemble and durably made (it has fiberglass and stainless steel construction), the goal can be set up anywhere there’s grass. And the included hooks will securely fasten the net into the ground so you won’t have to worry about it shifting and sliding.

Ideal for players of all ages and sizes, he Franklin Sports net is available in four different sizes — 4 feet by 3 feet ($20.00); 6 feet, 6 inches by 3 feet, 3 inches ($29.99); 9 feet by 5 feet, 6 inches ($44.99); and 12 feet by 6 feet ($52.39). The goal is easily transportable as each purchase includes a carrying case.

2. QuickPlay PRO Soccer Goal Target Net – From $84.99

Pros: Cons: 7 changeable pockets perfect for shot practice

Color coded goal system is helpful for drills and games

Available in 4 different sizes Net only; you’ll need to get your own goal

On the pricey side

The QuickPlay PRO Soccer Goal Target Net is a vital piece of soccer training equipment for offensive players looking to improve accuracy on shots. It has 7 changeable target zones so you can work on taking shots at all parts of the goal. And the color coded pocket system makes practice drills and games exciting and fun.

Simply attach the net to your goal with the bungee cords and you’re ready to go. One problem, this purchase only includes the net and you’ll need your own goal. That’s no problem, you can get a QuickPlay portable goal right here.

The net is available four different sizes — 3 meters by 2 meters ($84.99); 12 feet by 6 feet ($99.99); 16 feet by 7 feet ($109.99); and regulation size 24 feet by 8 feet ($189.99).

3. Bluedot Trading Soccer Agility Training Poles – From $29.99

Pros: Cons: Helps develop foot speed, dribbling, and more

Steel spikes stick firmly in the ground

Available in 4, 6 or 8 poles as well as fixed length or adjustable Some users felt the plastic used wasn’t durable

Won’t work on turf or indoors, real grass only

Foot speed, agility, and dribbling are vital skills to have to be successful on the soccer field. Some are naturally gifted with these traits, while others have to work at them. Regardless of what category you fall into, the Soccer Agility Training Poles from Bluedot Trading will help you enhance those skills and more.

The Yellow poles are made of plastic and feature a metal spike at the bottom which will stick firmly into the grass. There are two options — fixed size or adjustable. The fixed size pole measures 5 feet, 8 1/4 inches long. The plastic part is 5 feet, 3 3/4 inches with the metal spike measuring 4 1/2 inches. The adjustable poles can be set between 40 to 72 inches with a 4 inch spike. They are also available in 4, 6 or 8-packs.

The poles aren’t just for soccer either; they can be used to improve your agility for any sport. See the video below to learn how to use the poles and various drills.

If you’d like to compare these to another version, check out the QuickPlay PRO Agility Poles here.

4. SKLZ Star-Kick Hands Free Solo Soccer Trainer – Pictured at $9.70

Pros: Cons: Helps improve shooting, passing, throw-ins, and more

Cord stretches to roughly 18 feet

Helps improve coordination and reaction skills Best suited for youth training

Some users experienced durability issues

The SKLZ Star-Kick is a hands-free soccer trainer perfect for the beginner. The purpose of this device to improve ball control, coordination, reaction skills, and ultimately, the ever-important confidence. It’s designed to help you work on shooting, passing, throw-ins, and more.

Simply put the ball in the sleeve and wrap the band around your waist. Then kick away. The durable, adjustable cord extends up to 18 feet and the best part is you don’t need to go chasing the ball all around as it will return to you. This piece of soccer training equipment is ideal for practicing alone.

This particular item is recommended for younger players (roughly ages 5 through 12), so if you’re looking for something for players a bit older, take a look at the SKLZ Star-Kick Elite, which includes a size 5 ball.

5. SKLZ Quickster Soccer Trainer Portable Rebounder – $129.99

Pros: Cons: Designed to improve ball control, passing, and more

Perfect for solo practicing of volleys

Steps up quickly and can be easily transported Some might have trouble with the set up process

Some users felt the net couldn’t handle harder kicks very well

SKLZ is wildly popular in the sports training industry and their Quickster Portable Rebounder is one of the more popular items in soccer training equipment. The rebounder is designed to improve your overall ball control from your feet to your knees to your chest and head. It’s also perfect for solo volley practicing. Simply send the ball into one of the nets, wait for the rebound, then return it back into the net.

This has two nets. One measures 6 feet wide by 20 inches high and the other is 6 feet wide by 4 feet high. Set up/disassemble is simple and transport is easy thanks to the included carrying case.

If you need another model to compare the SKLZ item to, check out the Tekk Trainer Rebounder Goal.

