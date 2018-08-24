5 Stickiest Football Gloves: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

There was a time when it was a rarity to see a football player wear gloves on the field. Now, they’re basically part of the issued uniform.

Whether you’re a wide receiver, tight end, running back, defensive back, or other position player, wearing gloves with tacky palms could be the difference between making a big catch or play or not.

So we’ve compiled a list of some of the stickiest football gloves on the market today to help you make your choice for the upcoming season. Unlike the gloves for linemen, the ones we’ll talk about below don’t have the bulky padding ball carriers would find as a hindrance, though they do offer some protection. These are flexible, breathable gloves designed to help you achieve peak performance on the field.

What are the best options for stickiest football gloves?

1. Grip Boost Stealth Pro Elite Football Gloves – $24.99

Pros: Cons: Featuring Grip Boost’s Grip Tack Technology

Tag on wrist for personal identification

Available in youth and adult sizes Some users felt the gloves ran small in size

Some users experienced durability issues in the seams

It’s all in the name. Grip Boost’s Stealth Pro Elite Football Gloves feature GB’s innovative Grip Tack Technology more maximum performance and control as it is one of the tackiest palm on the market today. The lightweight glove is designed to offer extreme comfort and durability thanks to added grip and support on the backhand.

The all-weather gloves feature moisture-wicking ventilation for extra breathability, which will keep you cool and dry. Other hightlights include a tag on the wrist to personalize with your name and number and they also meet NFHS/NCAA/SFIA standards.

And if you feel the tack is fading from your gloves, check out the Grip Boost Football Glove Grip Gel Bottle which you apply to maintain the stickiness.

2. Battle Ultra-Stick Receiver Gloves – From $26.99

Pros: Cons: UltraTack palm provides maximum stick

PerfectFit materials provide comfort, breathability and flexibility

Available in 11 colors in youth and adult sizes Some users experienced some early durability issues

Some users felt the gloves ran small in size

Stand out on the field with the highly-effective, stylish gloves from Battle. Available in multiple colors, the glove features an UltraTack palm — the highest-quality tackified material available — so you’ll be ready to pull any pass that comes your way. These are definitely some of the stickiest football gloves on the market.

And keep up that top-notch performance all game long thanks to the PerfectFit construction material, which provides extra breathability and flexibility so you stay comfortable and cool. The wrist will give you a full-range of motion and the Velcro strap will ensure your hand stays snug and secure.

The Battle Ultra Stick Gloves, which meet NFHS/NCAA/NOCSAE standards, also come with a 90-day durability warranty and an unlimited defective guarantee.

3. EliteTek RG-14 Football Gloves – $19.99

Pros: Cons: GripTech Palm Technology will perform in all weather conditions

Designed to be skin tight

100 percent money back guarantee Some users experienced early tearing in the seams

Can get slippery when wet; simply dry them with a towel to get sticky palm back

The idea behind the EliteTek RG-14 Glove is to give you a high-performance product that actually feels like you’re not wearing anything on your hands at all.

Using GripTech Palm Technology, the glove will keep its tack texture throughout all weather conditions. If they get wet, simply use a towel to dry them and you’ll be back with an ultra-sticky palm, which is great for catching and holding onto the football.

The gloves are designed to be skin-tight, so it feels like you’re not wearing gloves. They are NOCSAE certified and come in both adult and youth sizes with a 100 percent money-back guarantee.

4. Cutters Rev Pro Football Gloves – From $34.99

Pros: Cons: Cutters patented “C-Tack” technology offers maximum grip

Easy to restore grip — wipe with towel or machine wash

Perforated palms provide breathability while keeping your hands cool Some users experienced durability issues on the back of the hand

On the pricey side

Players rave about the quality, comfort, and performance Cutters gloves. And their Rev Pro line are some of the most popular among skill position players. They are a little on the pricey side (depending what version you get Rev Pro 1.0, 2.0 or 3.0), but they are some of the stickiest football gloves available.

Cutters’ patented C-Tack material palm provides excellent grip, allowing making it easier to make those tough catches. If you happen to lose grip, simply wipe the tackified area down with a wet cloth and the stickiness willl be restored. The Rev Pros are also machine washable and are effective in all weather conditions.

Other highlights include perforated palms for extra ventilation, comfortable neoprene wrist cuff, and synthetic panels for a better fit and support. These Cutters gloves also meet NOCSAE standards.

5. Seibertron Pro 3.0 Elite Ultra-Stick Receiver Gloves – From $16.99

Pros: Cons: Users rave about the stickiness and flexibility

Machine washable and performs in all conditions

Price Some feel the palm is too bulky

Some feel they don’t run true to size

Seibertron might not be a household name to many, but their Pro 3.0 Elite Ultra-Stick Receiver Gloves get some seriously high ratings from players who use them. Not only do they feature an extremely tackified palm, but they come in at a bargain price at under $20.

The durable gloves feature flexible materials on the back of the hand so you won’t have any restrictions or range-of-motion issues when going up to make a catch. Other pluses, the Pro 3.0 Elite Ultra-Stick Receiver Gloves are machine washable and will keep their stick in nearly all weather conditions. Available in sizes XX-Small to XX-Large, you can get them in four different color schemes.

