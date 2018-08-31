Syracuse vs Western Michigan Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Syracuse football team will play its season opener against Western Michigan on Friday at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

CBS Sports Network is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS Sports Network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

CBS Sports Digital Platforms

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the CBS Sports website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS Sports app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV or Hulu credentials to sign in and watch on the CBS Sports digital platforms.

Preview

This will mark the first time that Syracuse and Western Michigan have ever faced one another. The former went an underwhelming 4-8 last season, and to make matters worse, five of those losses came via single digits. The team also allowed a whopping 162 points combined in losses to Wake Forest, Louisville and Boston College, respectively. This year, the focus for head coach Dino Babers will be the offensive line, which he feels has vastly improved.

“I think it’s the best O-line that we’ve had in the three years that I’ve been here,” he said. “We have depth. You put our first seven, eight guys out there, they look and play the way that you’re supposed to in the ACC.”

Babers also has high hopes for wide receiver Devin C. Butler, whom he feels has a natural chemistry with quarterback Eric Dungey. “Devin is going to have an opportunity. Probably right now he is our bell cow at that position,” he revealed. “He has played the most games, has the most knowledge. A lot of the young guys are looking to him for leadership. I expect him not to be only a leader off the football field by on the football field by making a bunch of plays for us.”

Western Michigan also underwhelmed last season with a 6-6 record, especially after their Cotton Bowl campaign the previous year. Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester has a history with Syracuse, as he was their quarterback coach from 2013 to 2015 and doubled as offensive coordinator in 2014-15. He was also the primary recruiter for starting quarterback Eric Dungey.

Lester had nothing but positive things to say after his former acquisition. “He’s one of those guys that wills you to victory. He’s like another running back back there, but he’s got great touch and throws the ball well,” he explained. “The athletic part is really what makes him special… His combination of run and pass is hard to find.”

Nevertheless, Lester maintains that tonight’s game will be nothing but business. “It means a lot to see the guys that I respect and care for, and I wish them all the best,” he said. “You want to see them do well — maybe not this Friday — but you want to see them do well.”