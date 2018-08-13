Tiger Woods & Jena Sims’ PGA Hug Is Going Viral — Here’s Why

After the PGA Championship ended on Sunday, August 12, winner Brooks Koepka was met by the runner-up Tiger Woods to exchange a couple of pleasantries. After the two men shook hands, Woods walked over and hugged Koepka’s girlfriend, Jena Sims, and their embrace has gone viral.

While there was nothing “wrong” with Woods and Sims greeting one another, some social media users made jokes about Woods and Sims going in for a hug after Koepka turned around and went to turn in his scorecard.

You can see the exchange between Woods and Sims below. As you can see in the caption, there is a joke about Koepka having to “keep Woods away” from his girlfriend.

Brooks Koepka just became the 100th PGA Champion on his 100th career start. He's the 5th person ever to win the US Open and PGA in same year. And he still has to keep his girlfriend away from Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/67ZRuIBi2s — Adam Bowman (@imAdamBowman) August 12, 2018

“Brooks taking his eye off the ball,” wrote one social media user.

“Brooks Koepka’s girlfriend completely forgot who Brooks Koepka was in this moment,” joked another. And the jokes didn’t stop there. It seems obvious that social media is playing up the fact that Woods is a bit of a ladies man, if you will, even if Woods was just being cordial.

After Woods cheated on his now-ex-wife Elin Nordegren, he quickly became one of the most hated men in the world. There’s no question that 2009 was a tough year for Woods, who admitted to having a sex addiction. He ended up going to rehab, but his marriage was over. Although the world seemed against all things Tiger Woods for months, the golfer has made quite the comeback. In fact, most people have moved on from Woods’ dark days as evidenced by the amount of support he received while on Tour this year.

That doesn’t mean, however, that people aren’t going to have a little fun with Woods, especially when there’s a female involved.

As previously reported by Heavy, Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman, was at the PGA Championship to cheer him on. After he finished up on the 18th hole, he headed to the clubhouse and was greeted by Herman who gave him a hug and a kiss. When he turned to walk into the building, Herman gave him a sweet pat on the butt. Social media had a field day with that, too.