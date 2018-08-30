Tony Romo Predicts Cowboys’ Record for 2018 NFL Season

Tony Romo is one of the most well-respected quarterbacks in Dallas Cowboys history, and while his heart obviously remains with his former team, he was put in a tough spot recently. The task? Predict the record of the team he spent his entire career with.

During an interview with Trysta Krick of USA TODAY Sports, Romo offered up a prediction of 10-6 for the Cowboys, citing how strong their defense is.

“I haven’t seen their schedule and that matters a lot more than people know. I mean I’ve looked at it but I haven’t gone through game-to-game. I think the Cowboys will be good. I think their defense is going to be really good. This could be the best defense they’ve had since the 90’s. Well, they had a great defense 2003, my first year there, they were No. 1 in the NFL. Based on that – what were they that year? 10-6? We’ll go 10-6.” Romo stated.

The prediction is pretty solid, and while the Cowboys do have a tough schedule, it’s certainly not unrealistic. Romo reeled off five other predictions during the segment with USA TODAY Sports, including naming the NFL Most Valuable Player and who he believes will win the Rookie of the Year Award.

Tony Romo is known for seeing things before they happen, so the former NFL quarterback gives his winners for this year's top awards, as well as his Super Bowl prediction. pic.twitter.com/WfpgJLo5DZ — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) August 30, 2018

The insight Romo offers in the booth was on full display here, as he had some great thoughts on the various topics.