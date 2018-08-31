How to Watch Big Ten Network Without Cable [2018]

The Big Ten Network is a must-have channel for Saturdays during the college football season. With five teams–Wisconsin, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State, Michigan–ranked inside the Top 15 to start the season, conference play is going to be a wild, entertaining ride in 2018.

Fortunately, if you don’t have cable, you can easily watch a live stream of the Big Ten Network on your computer, phone or streaming service via one of the following:

FuboTV: Includes Big Ten Network, the BTN “Extra Football Game channels”, 85 total channels, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and ability to watch games on-demand up to three days after they air even if you didn’t DVR them.

Hulu With Live TV: Includes Big Ten Network, 50 total channels, 50 hours of cloud DVR, and Hulu’s complete library of TV shows and movies.

Here’s a further rundown of both services:

Though it also has a good amount of entertainment channels, FuboTV is one of the best streaming services for watching live sports.

In addition to having both the Big Ten Network and the BTN “Extra Football Game channels” (the latter will televise games when there are overlapping games that are on at the same time), the “Fubo” package also comes with Fox, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Pac-12 Network, NFL Network, NBC, Fox and CBS.

And in terms of user experience, it has an interface that lets you search by sport, you can watch on two different screens at once, 30 hours of DVR are included, and there is a handy “72-hour lookback” feature, which lets you watch games on-demand up to three days later even without recording them.

Total Channels Included: About 85 (exact number depends on local channels available), including Big Ten Network and BTN “Extra Football Game channels”

Pricing Options: The “Fubo” package costs $39.99 for the first month, and then $44.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of cloud DVR; “72-hour lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air, even if you forgot to DVR them

How to Sign Up: Head to the FuboTV website and select “Start Your Free Trial”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the FuboTV website and navigate to the Big Ten Network or any other channel to start watching live TV. The Chrome browser is suggested.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the FuboTV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones

Hulu with Live TV offers the perfect mix of entertainment and live sports for cord-cutters.

Not only does it come with an extensive Netflix-like library of on-demand TV shows (Seinfeld, It’s Always Sunny, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc.) and movies, but it also gives you a live stream of Big Ten Network, all the ESPN channels, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, NBC Sports Network, NBC, Fox, CBS and ABC.

For user experience, the interface allows you to add specific teams to “My Stuff,” you can get mobile push notifications for when games begin, there’s a Sports filter in the Live guide, you can watch on two devices at once, and 50 hours of cloud DVR are included.

Total Channels Included: 50-plus (exact number depends on local channels in your market), including Big Ten Network, as well as Hulu’s on-demand streaming library (a $7.99 or $11.99 per month value).

Pricing Options: Hulu With Live TV (with the “Limited Commercials” on-demand plan): $39.99 per month | Hulu With Live TV (with the “No Commercials” on-demand library plan): $43.99 per month

Extras: The regular Hulu With Live TV plan allows you to watch on two different devices at the same time, but you can watch on unlimited screens at the same time for $15 per month extra; 50 hours of cloud DVR is included, but you can upgrade to 200 hours of enhanced cloud DVR for $15 per month.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Hulu website and select “Sign Up Now”. After creating an account, select your desired package and then enter your payment information.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the Hulu website and select “Start Watching” at the top of the page, and then “Live TV.” Then scroll to Big Ten Network or whatever channel you want to start watching.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, select Smart TV’s and other devices.