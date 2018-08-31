How to Watch Clemson Football Games Online Without Cable [2018]

Another year, another season with Clemson–ranked No. 2 in the AP preseason poll–as a national title contender. Dabo Swinney has built quite the dynasty, and his Tigers should once again be very fun to watch in 2018.

Every Clemson football game will be broadcast nationally on one of the following channels: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ACC Network (full schedule). Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable or a TV, you can watch all of these channels by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: Includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU (ACC Network is not technically in their channel package, but those games can be watched on ESPN’s digital platforms with a Hulu with Live TV log-in)

Sling TV: Includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ACC Network (ABC is not technically in their channel package, but those games can be watched on ESPN’s digital platforms with a Sling TV log-in)

All of these services allow you to watch live TV without a cable box or satellite or annual contract. All you need is an internet connection. Here’s a rundown of what they include, how to sign up, and how to watch a live stream of every Clemson game in 2018:

Hulu with Live TV offers the perfect mix of entertainment and live sports for cord-cutters. Not only does it come with an extensive Netflix-like library of on-demand TV shows (Seinfeld, It’s Always Sunny, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc.) and movies, but it also gives you every channel you will need to watch all Clemson football games in 2018.

Clemson Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU (ACC Network can be watched on ESPN’s platforms with a Hulu with Live TV subscription). There are a total of 50-plus channels included, as well as Hulu’s on-demand streaming library (a $7.99 or $11.99 per month value).

Pricing Options: Hulu With Live TV (with the “Limited Commercials” on-demand plan): $39.99 per month | Hulu With Live TV (with the “No Commercials” on-demand library plan): $43.99 per month

Extras: The regular Hulu With Live TV plan allows you to watch on two different devices at the same time, but you can watch on unlimited screens at the same time for $15 per month extra; 50 hours of cloud DVR is included, but you can upgrade to 200 hours of enhanced cloud DVR for $15 per month.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Hulu website and select “Sign Up Now”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras you want, then enter your payment information.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the Hulu website and select “Start Watching” at the top of the page, and then “Live TV.” Scroll to whatever channel you want to start watching live TV.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, select Smart TV’s and other devices.

Additionally, Clemson games that are on ABC, ACC Network, or any of the ESPN channels can also be watched on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

The first to dive into the cable-free, live-TV streaming service, Sling TV’s biggest selling point continues to be its low price point. However, in true a la carte fashion, many extras that come included with other services come on the side with Sling–so if you want all the Clemson football channels and DVR, the pricing doesn’t end up being very different. All things considered, Hulu with Live TV is still the better value.

Clemson Football Channels Included: ESPN, ESPN2 and ACC Network are part of the “Sling Orange” bundle, while ESPNU is in the “Sports Extra” add-on

Price: Sling Orange: $25 per month | Sports Extra add-on (w/Sling Orange): $5 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras you want, then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and navigate to your desired channel to start watching live TV. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One.

Additionally, Clemson games that are on ABC, ACC Network or any of the ESPN channels can also be watched on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling TV credentials to do that.

Season Preview

Last year, Clemson won 12 games, advanced to the college football playoff and finished the season ranked fourth in the country–and it was their worst season since 2014.

Swinney’s Tigers have now won double-digit games seven years in a row, been to the playoffs three years in a row (with two national championship appearances and one title) and finished the year inside the Top 11 in five of the last six seasons.

And with the collection of talent on this year’s squad, it would come as a surprise if those trends didn’t all continue.

It begins with the defense–and most notably, the defensive line. A front four of Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence, Christian Wilkins and Austin Bryant is just downright unfair. Ferrell is a potential Top-10 pick and a preseason first-team All-American. Lawrence is a potential Top-10 pick and a preseason second-team All-American. Wilkins is a potential first-round pick and a preseason first-team All-American. Bryant, the least highly regarded of the bunch, is ranked by Sports Illustrated as the 32nd best player in the country.

Last year, that quartet combined for 45.0 tackles for loss and 25.0 sacks, helping Clemson to the country’s eight-best mark in yards per carry allowed (3.2) and second-best sack percentage (10.39). And now all the stars are back back. And they have good depth that is also mostly all back. And they bring in two 5-star defensive ends and Top-15 recruits in Xavier Thomas and KJ Henry.

Unfair.

The rest of the roster feels underwhelming compared to that, but Clemson is still really good everywhere else.

Kelly Bryant is a dangerous dual-threat QB with experience–and if he doesn’t succeed, superstar true freshman Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 ranked prospect in the 2018 class, will be waiting in the wings. The top three RB’s (Tavien Feaster, Travis Etiene, Adam Choice) return, as does WR Hunter Renfrow. The offensive line lost a couple of starters, but it’s still anchored by 2017 All-American left tackle Mitch Hyatt.

Put it all together, and it’s an embarrassment of riches.

The two biggest challenges on Clemson’s schedule are a Week 2 matchup at Texas A&M, and a late October trip to Doak Campbell Stadium to play Florida State. But if things go as expected for this ridiculously talented team, the real challenges–again–will come in January.