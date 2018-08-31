How to Watch Georgia Football Online Without Cable [2018]

A year after coming excruciatingly close to a national championship, the Georgia Bulldogs enter 2018 with expectations to contend once again. Quarterback Jake Fromm is back, the stout defense is stacked with studs to replace Roquan Smith, and Kirby Smart has proven he can hang with the mighty Alabama.

Every Georgia football game will be broadcast nationally on one of the following channels: ABC, CBS, any of the ESPN channels, or the SEC Network (full schedule). Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable or a TV, you can watch one, some or all of these channels by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: Includes ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News and SEC Network

Sling TV: Includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News and SEC Network (ABC is not technically in their channel package, but those games can be watched on ESPN’s digital platforms with a Sling TV log-in)

Amazon Prime + CBS Amazon Channel: Easiest and cheapest way to watch games on CBS

All of these services allow you to watch live TV without a cable box or satellite or annual contract. All you need is an internet connection. Here’s a rundown of what they include, how to sign up, and how to watch a live stream of every Georgia game in 2018:

Hulu with Live TV offers the perfect mix of entertainment and live sports for cord-cutters. Not only does it come with an extensive Netflix-like library of on-demand TV shows (Seinfeld, It’s Always Sunny, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc.) and movies, but it also gives you every channel that will broadcast a UGA football game in 2018.

Georgia Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), CBS (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, SEC Network. There are a total of 50-plus channels included, as well as Hulu’s on-demand streaming library (a $7.99 or $11.99 per month value).

Pricing Options: Hulu With Live TV (with the “Limited Commercials” on-demand plan): $39.99 per month | Hulu With Live TV (with the “No Commercials” on-demand library plan): $43.99 per month

Extras: The regular Hulu With Live TV plan allows you to watch on two different devices at the same time, but you can watch on unlimited screens at the same time for $15 per month extra; 50 hours of cloud DVR is included, but you can upgrade to 200 hours of enhanced cloud DVR for $15 per month.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Hulu website and select “Sign Up Now”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras you want, then enter your payment information.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the Hulu website and select “Start Watching” at the top of the page, and then “Live TV.” Scroll to whatever channel you want to start watching live TV.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, select Smart TV’s and other devices.

Additionally, Georgia games that are on ABC, any of the ESPN channels, or SEC Network can also be watched on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

The first to dive into the cable-free, live-TV streaming service, Sling TV’s biggest selling point continues to be its low price point. However, in true a la carte fashion, many extras that come included with other services come on the side with Sling–so if you want all the Alabama football channels and DVR, the pricing doesn’t end up being very different. All things considered, Hulu with Live TV is still the better value, plus it has CBS while Sling TV does not.

If you do go with Sling, you’ll probably want to pair it with the Amazon Prime CBS Channel.

Alabama Football Channels Included: ESPN and ESPN2 are part of the “Sling Orange” bundle, while ESPNU, ESPN News and SEC Network are in the “Sports Extra” add-on

Price: Sling Orange: $25 per month | Sports Extra add-on (w/Sling Orange): $5 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras you want, then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and navigate to your desired channel to start watching live TV. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One.

Additionally, Alabama games that are on ABC, any of the ESPN channels, or SEC Network can also be watched on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling TV credentials to do that.

This is a great option if you’re simply looking for a way to watch the games that are on CBS.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Game Preview

In 2017, Georgia won 13 games–tied for the most in school history. They beat Notre Dame in South Bend and clobbered Auburn in the SEC Championship. They took down Oklahoma in an absolute classic Rose Bowl.

And yet, by the time the season came to an end, it felt like a disappointment to many Bulldogs fans.

That feeling of disappointment, of course, stemmed from the national championship. (Georgia fans can skip the following recap) The Bulldogs led SEC rival Alabama 13-0 at halftime, and they were up 20-7 midway through the third quarter until freshman Tua Tagovailoa engineered a dramatic comeback and led the Crimson Tide to a win in overtime.

Fortunately for Georgia, Kirby Smart appears to be building far more than just a one-year wonder. He brought in the No. 1 recruiting class in 2018, and though they lost Top-10 pick Roquan Smith and six players to the NFL, the Bulldogs should again be right in the thick of the national title conversation. They’re ranked No. 3 in the preseason AP poll behind only Alabama and Clemson.

Offensively, quarterback Jake Fromm (State Farm) should be improved after a fantastic freshman year in which he went from game manager to throwing for 232 yards in the national championship, and if he does let up, Uber talented true freshman Justin Fields will be waiting. He’ll also have plenty of weapons with Cal transfer Demetris Robertson joining Terry Godwin, Mecole Hardman and Riley Ridley.

The running game, though, is the key to this offense. Sony Michel and Nick Chubb were the country’s most dominant RB duo last year, and with both now in the NFL as Top-35 picks, but they should still have some of the country’s best depth at the position. D’Andre Swift, Brian Herrien and Elijah Holyfield combined for 1,176 rushing yards and 6.13 yards per carry last year, while elite recruits Zamir White and James Cook give Smart and Co. a bevy of different options.

On defense, the loss of Smith is undoubtedly a big one, but with a mix of returning stars (Deandre Baker, Jonathan Ledbetter, Tyler Clark, D’Andre Walker, to name a few) and more incoming blue-chip freshmen (Tyson Campbell, Adam Anderson, Brenton Cox and Quay Walker), the Bulldogs will be more than fine on that side of the ball.

In short, the end of last season was a tough one to swallow for Georgia fans, but it’s clear that the Bulldogs are ready to challenge Alabama’s SEC supremacy.