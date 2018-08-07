Hard Knocks Live Stream: How to Watch Browns Season Without HBO

Following a historic(ly bad) season, the Cleveland Browns are the newest centerpiece of Hard Knocks, the ever-popular annual series that follows an NFL team through the ups and downs of training camp and preseason.

The Browns were bad in 2017. In fact, as bad as literally possible for a group of players whose goal was to win football games. They were just the 12th team in NFL history to go winless in a season, and the second (shoutout 2008 Lions) since the regular season was expanded to 16 games.

But that doesn’t mean they won’t be a compelling team to follow for Hard Knocks.

“The great combination of the old school legacy of the Browns and their recent struggles make this team such a lightning rod for Hard Knocks,” said coordinating producer Ken Rodgers. “It’s a very popular, historically blue-blue franchise, yet in recent years, they’ve been as low as they’ve been in their history.”

OK, those things are interesting, I guess, but what’s exciting about this particular Browns team is how much it improved over the offseason.

It starts with Baker Mayfield. As the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 and a polarizing figure who stirred a lot of pots during his days at Oklahoma, Mayfield is an obvious centerpiece for Hard Knocks.

“Baker certainly is going to be the focus of everyone at camp,” Rodgers said. “It would be much less interesting if he was the de facto starter. But there’s going to be a competition between him and Taylor. More people have heard Baker’s name than know who he is. This is an opportunity to see who he really is on and off the field. We look forward to getting to know him through the course of five episodes.”

There’s plenty more going on with this team, too. You’ve got a bevy of new additions for one of the busiest teams of the offseason: Tyrod Taylor, Jarvis Landry, Carlos Hyde, T.J. Carrie and Damarious Randall, just to name a few. You’ve got other top-level rookies such as fellow top-five pick Deznel Ward, and Nick Chubb and Austin Corbett. You’ve got the ongoing story of Josh Gordon, who missed the first part of training camp for his “overall health and treatment plan.” You’ve got the continued development of Myles Garrett, one of the most frightening young defensive players in the NFL.

Overall, with all the changes and all the young talent, the arrow is pointing up for the Browns in 2018. That makes them a decidedly compelling feature for this year’s Hard Knocks.