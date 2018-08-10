How to Watch Manchester United Games in USA Without Cable

After finishing 19 points behind Manchester City last season, Manchester United have now gone five consecutive seasons without a Premier League title, their longest drought since the league’s inception in 1992. A quiet summer transfer window has only increased concerns, but there’s still plenty of talent throughout the squad, so it should be an interesting year for the Red Devils.

In the United States, the majority of Manchester United games will be broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC or USA (you can find their upcoming fixtures and TV schedule at the bottom of this page). But if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of all their games online by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Manchester United channels included: NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA, NBC Universo (Spanish broadcasts)

A streaming service that started out tailored towards international soccer fans and has since expanded to include other sports and entertainment, FuboTV has all the channels you need to watch Manchester United in the USA. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA or NBC Universo on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Not only does it have all the channels you need, but FuboTV is also a great option for watching games on-demand. If you can’t watch a game live, the service comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

The combination of a sports-based channel package and the ability to watch both live and on-demand makes FuboTV the best option for United fans.

Manchester United channels included: NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA

If you’re looking for the best combo of entertainment and sports, Hulu with Live TV to go, as it gives you access to its extensive on-demand library of TV shows, as well as a bundle of live TV channels, including all the ones you need to watch Man U. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC, NBCSN, CNBC or USA on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Manchester United channels included: NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA

This is an option if you want to keep things cheap and aren’t concerned about a big channel package or many extras. NBC (live in select markets), NBCSN and USA are in “Sling Blue” channel package, while CNBC is in the “News Extra” add-on. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both, and you can then watch a live stream of those channels on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

NBC Sports Gold

In the rare case that Manchester United isn’t playing on one of the aforementioned channels, you can watch all non-televised EPL games online via NBC Sports Gold, a subscription service that costs $50 for the season.

Once signed up, you can watch any non-televised Premier League game live on your computer via the NBC Sports website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC Sports Gold app.

Manchester United Upcoming EPL Fixtures