Tiger Woods Lives in a Massive House in Jupiter, Florida

Tiger Woods has everything he needs to never have to leave his house in Jupiter, Florida. Woods’ first house was in Isleworth, a gated community near Orlando. The golfer later moved to Jupiter where a number of golfers and other celebrities live. According to Golf News, Woods moved to Jupiter in 2010 with his now ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

Golf News detailed Woods’ Jupiter estate, which he originally purchased the land for $44.5 million in 2007.

Jupiter Is Becoming an Exclusive Place to Live for Tiger & Other Golfers

Woods is one of several golfers to call Jupiter home. Architectural Digest provides more of a detailed overview on some of the design features.

Woods’s 9,700-square-foot estate is split in two, with a glass-covered walkway connecting his living quarters and a gym. The 6,400-square-foot gym is more than just a room with weights and treadmills, however; the workout space also includes a media room and an elevator. Other features of the property include a tennis court, an oxygen therapy room, a diving pool, and a lap pool. Four other buildings dot Woods’s property: a boathouse, a golf training studio, a stand-alone garage, and a guesthouse. The pro athlete never needs to leave the property for a workout or training session, and all his coaches, trainers, and medical professionals can come to him. The golfer also has all the right accouterments for being a top host when he wants company, including a wine cellar, a game room in the basement, and three bedroom suites in addition to his own large master bedroom. (The property also has a pair of boat docks for any guests who might approach via the Atlantic Ocean.)

Golf.com detailed how Jupiter has become the place for Woods and other golfers to live.

Even in that context, nowhere in the golf world is quite like Jupiter, Fla. The Palm Beach County enclave is home to just 60,000 people, but without going more than 10 miles up and down the coast you can get to the home of the world’s No. 1 golfer (Dustin Johnson), the reigning player of the year (Justin Thomas), the U.S. Open champion (Brooks Koepka) and the greatest player of all time (take your pick: Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus are both in residence). Officially, 35 PGA Tour pros live there, but between rentals and second (or third, or fourth) homes, the true number is certainly higher. Ryder Cuppers abound, including Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler. So, too, do Hall of Famers: Greg Norman, Gary Player, Ernie Els, Nick Price. And the world’s most famous golfer — President Donald J. Trump — spends his winter weekends on fairways that bear his name in Jupiter and about 15 miles south in West Palm Beach.

According to Curbed, Rickie Fowler became one of those golfers after purchasing a $14 million waterfront pad in 2016. Curbed detailed Fowler’s new Jupiter home.

“Asking $15.6 million, the home with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms has plenty of other standout features, including a game room, ‘mud room,’ sports bar, elevator, laundry on both floors, and an outdoor shower,” Curbed reported.