Wisconsin vs Western Kentucky Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The No. 4 ranked Wisconsin Badgers will meet the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Friday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

Preview

Lots of eyes will be on Wisconsin’s running back Jonathan Taylor. The sophomore was the rushing leader during the 2017 Big Ten, and there’s little reason to expect that he won’t do the same against a Western Kentucky team that struggled against runs and returns last season. We can only imagine that Taylor wants to keep the momentum going into 2018, and tonight will be the perfect opportunity to do so.

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst is especially confident in both Taylor’s ability. “Yeah, I think that you would have to say certainly, and yet, it seems like our running back and the run game have always had a lot of focus put on it by opponents,” he said. “That hasn’t changed and yet certainly, if you’re going to play us, you know that we’re going to run the football, and we’ll always get a lot of attention out of that.” When asked about the team as a whole, Chryst was similarly enthusiastic.

Western Kentucky had a rough 2017, going 6-6 during the regular season and losing to Georgia State at the Cure Bowl. That said, head coach Mike Sanford, Jr. feels that the team will rebound this season. “I think to make it to a bowl game and hit that benchmark of being bowl-eligible, obviously that was important for us to keep that going and for us to actually play in the bowl game itself,” he admitted. “The season itself was disappointing, it was below our standards, below my standards for this program. I think we had a lot of pieces that we had to bring together and work through some adversity and grew a lot as a program.”

Sanford also addressed the pressure of facing off against the formidable Wisconsin team for the season opener. “Opening up with two teams that were top-10 teams last year in two of our first three games – I like it. I do,” he said. “It’s gonna help us kind of know where we stand. We got a young football team. There’s not a lot of promises being made. I’ve seen that we’re picked pretty low in our conference. We’re just about the work right now.”

The head coach added: “Just go to work and prepare for the season and give it everything we got when we play against those teams that are more established like Wisconsin and certainly Louisville has a lot of pieces returning as well.”