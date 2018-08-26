WWE Evolution 2018: Matches & Predictions

From wrestling stable theme song to the name of an all-women’s PPV. What a time to be alive.

Ever since the “Women’s Revolution” in WWE kicked off, history has been made on a consistent basis for the ladies. Charlotte took on Sasha Banks in the first ever women’s Hell in a Cell match. Asuka claimed victory as a part of the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble. Carmella won the first…well, second Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match by retrieving the white briefcase (on her own, this time). And now, another major moment in WWE women’s wrestling is about to happen – WWE Evolution will be the first ever all-women’s event for the company. All the major women’s championships will be defended and fantasy matchups will become a reality.

Before October 28 rolls around, let’s take an inside look at the amazing lineup for WWE Evolution.

Alexa Bliss vs. Trish Stratus

Predictions & Winner: Wrestling rule #5,679 – a wrestler never truly retires (word to Terry Funk and Mick Foley). Trish Stratus “officially” hung up her boots back at Unforgiven 2006 after claiming the Women’s Championship from Lita. And it just so happened to go down in Canada. That’s a pretty fitting end to such a legendary career. After witnessing her receive her WWE Hall of Fame honor (LIVE, I MIGHT ADD!) back in 2013, I thought I’d never get to see her in the ring again. Then…the 2018 Women’s Royal Rumble happened. Trish made her return and looked like she hadn’t missed a step. It’s quite apparent that she still has a lot left in the tank.

So much so that WWE has booked her for their first ever all-women’s PPV. Her opponent? Someone who’s climbed from the bottom of a horrible cheerleader gimmick all the way up to main roster stardom – Alexa Bliss. On paper, this match makes a lot of sense. Both Trish and Bliss started out as ladies with minimal wrestling experience and eventually blossomed into Superstar talent. After losing in such shocking fashion to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, this is the perfect rebound situation for Bliss. Trish is still a gem in the ring and Bliss is more than capable of holding her own. I can totally see Trish “passing the torch” to the next generation of WWE women and taking the loss in this big match. Bliss will get the biggest win of her career and carry that momentum to something even grander in the future.