Texas A&M vs Alabama Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Texas A&M gets its second matchup against a Top-2 team on Saturday, as the 22nd-ranked Aggies travel to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 1 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

CBS (live in most markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Preview

We’re still in September, but a matchup against a national championship favorite isn’t nothing new for Texas A&M.

The then-unranked Aggies welcomed No. 2 Clemson to Kyle Field two weeks ago, and while the Tigers ultimately came away with the 28-26 victory, there were plenty of positive takeaways for Texas A&M. The biggest was sophomore quarterback Kellen Mond, who threw for 430 yards, three touchdowns and zero turnovers and nearly completed a big fourth-quarter comeback.

“I was really impressed by their quarterback … we didn’t do a great job of containing him,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after the game. “Even when we had the perfect call, we would be on the wrong shoulder, he would spin out, and next thing you know, he’s throwing some dang touchdown pass in the end zone. He’s a heck of a player.”

Mond has piled up 927 yards (824 passing, 103 rushing), nine touchdowns (six passing, three rushing) and zero interceptions through three games, which is a highly encouraging sign after the 4-star recruit struggled in his freshman season.

But while Mond passed his first major test of the 2018 campaign, he gets an even more difficult one Saturday on the road against arguably the most terrifying defense in the country.

Alabama is off to a very Alabama-esque start to the season, winning their first three games by an average of 47.3 points. The defense has allowed just 28 points, and 21 of them have come after the Tide were up by 30-plus points and took their foot off the gas.

Las week at Ole Miss, Alabama gave up a 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, and then here were all of the Rebels’ offensive drives after that: punt (3-and-out), punt (3-and-out), fumble (28 yards on the drive), interception (first play of the drive), punt (34 yards on the drive), turnover on downs (32 yards on the drive), punt (3-and-out), punt (3-and-out), end of half (3 plays, 9 yards), punt (3-and-out), interception (Pick-six), punt (3-and-out), punt (3-and-out), punt (5-and-out), end of game (3 plays, 6 yards).

So, 15 possessions, nine punts, seven three-and-outs, three giveaways, one turnover on downs, and two drives closing out the second and fourth quarters. And not one trip inside the red zone.

The scary part–Alabama’s offense might be just as good, or even better. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has silenced the quarterback controversy by completing 72.0 percent of his throws for 646 yards (a silly 12.9 YPA), eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. Najee Harris and Damien Harris have combined for 381 rushing yards on 7.1 yards per carry. Oh yeah, and Jalen Hurts is still around to help throw defenses off-balance.

Nevertheless, the Tide were off to a similarly hot start last year and were given a tough 27-19 test by Texas A&M. Combine that with the Aggies’ performance against Clemson, and Nick Saban’s team won’t be taking this one lightly, even if they are 26-point favorites.

“It’s like climbing a mountain,” Saban said. “The higher you go, the more challenging it gets and the greater the focus needs to be and the more treacherous it can be. This is the best team we’ve played so far, so hopefully we’ll be able to continue to improve and have the right focus.”