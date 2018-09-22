Braves Playoffs: Who & When Does Atlanta Play in Postseason?

The Atlanta Braves need to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies on either September 22 or 23 to officially clinch a playoff spot. Heading into the weekend, the Braves’ magic number was two and the following details are dependent on the Braves securing a postseason spot. Another win against the Phillies not only sends the Braves to the postseason, but clinches the NL East for Atlanta.

As of now, the Braves sit as the No. 2 seed in the National League and would face the NL West winner if the playoffs were to start today. The Dodgers hold a slight lead over the Rockies and are the favorites to face the Braves in the NLDS come October. The Braves still have a chance at the No. 1 seed if they are able to continue winning and receive some help from the Cubs. The specific times will not be announced until the MLB playoff matchups are finalized, but both NLDS series will begin on October 4.

Here is a look at what we know so far.

Braves Potential NLDS Playoff Schedule

DATES SERIES TV October 4, 2018 NLDS A Game 1 (early) FS1 or MLB Network October 4, 2018 NLDS B Game 1 (late) FS1 or MLB Network October 5, 2018 NLDS A Game 2 FS1 or MLB Network October 5, 2018 NLDS B Game 2 FS1 or MLB Network October 7, 2018 NLDS A Game 3 FS1 or MLB Network October 7, 2018 NLDS B Game 3 FS1 or MLB Network October 8, 2018 NLDS A Game 4 (if necessary) FS1 October 8, 2018 NLDS B Game 4 (if necessary) FS1 October 10, 2018 NLDS A Game 5 (if necessary) FS1 October 10, 2018 NLDS B Game 5 (if necessary) FS1

Braves Playoff Tickets

The Braves have already begun selling postseason tickets for as many as three NLDS home games (if necessary games). On the Braves website, these are referred to as Game 1, Game 2 and Game 3. The number correlates to the home game, but not necessarily the game in the series. Atlanta still has some work to do to secure home field for the NLDS. As it stands now, they have a slight lead over both the Dodgers and Rockies, their two most likely opponents.

The remaining tickets range from $40 to $200. Atlanta has not played in a postseason game since 2013. Click here for more information on Braves playoff tickets.

Young Bats Helped the Braves Outperform Preseason Expectations

The Braves have veterans like Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis that have played a role in Atlanta’s 2018 success. However, it has been the emergence of young players like Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies that helped propel the Braves postseason hopes. Freeman admits this season feels a lot different than it has in years past.

“When I came up, we were winning,” Freeman told MLB.com. “Then to go through four years of not winning, it makes you appreciate this kind of baseball again. It’s fun. It really is. You shouldn’t be pressing at all. This is what you work for, for six or seven months. For us to be in this situation this year, it’s the greatest feeling there is.”