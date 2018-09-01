Washington vs Auburn Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The 2018 college football regular season is here, and a clash of two preseason Top 10 teams, No. 6 Washington and No. 9 Auburn, headlines Saturday’s slate.

Preview

Washington, who under head coach Chris Petersen reached the College Football Playoff two seasons ago, looks to make its mark early and represent the Pac-12 conference, which finished an astonishingly bad 1-8 in bowl games last year.

For Auburn, it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows, either. The Tigers are coming off a 34-27 loss to UCF in the Peach Bowl, although the SEC did produce more bowl victories than the Pac-12 last year – having both teams play for the National Championship helps.

The Huskies have an established a reputation on defense and special teams under Peterson; likewise for the Tigers under head coach Gus Malzahn.

Nobody, however, has more to prove in this game though than Huskies quarterback Jake Browning. Browning finished with 2,451 yards last season with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was a notable Heisman Trophy contender two years ago, and the senior brings a veteran presence the Huskies sorely need this season if they are to contend for a Pac-12 championship, and another possible College Football Playoff berth.

Jarrett Stidham emerged last season as a viable candidate to lead the Tigers’ offense, as well as have the program in national title contention. Entering his junior season, the 6-foot-3 Stidham looks to build off an impressive 2017. He completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,158 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, while rushing for 153 yards and four touchdowns.

Stidham helped lead Auburn to victors against No. 1 ranked Alabama and Georgia last season, but the season ended in bitter disappointment when Georgia won the rematch in the SEC Championship Game, which was then followed by the previously mentioned Peach Bowl loss.

If there is one Power Five football program that can disrupt the Alabama-College Football Playoff monopoly this season, it’s Auburn.