Best Disc Golf Discs: 5 Starter Sets for Beginners 2018

Disc golf is one of those sports anyone can play. It’s similar to golf but instead of hitting a ball with a club, you throw frisbees at a basket. The idea is to get the lowest score total.

If you’re new to the game, you’ll probably want to get a starter set of discs. A beginning set usually consists of a driver, a mid-range disc, and a putter. And we’ve come up with a handful of beginner sets below of the most popular and best disc golf discs on the market today to help you make your choice.

And don’t worry, disc golf isn’t a very expensive game to get into. You can get a solid set of discs for about $20, though you can shell out double that if you want some high-quality ones. Both kinds are included on the list.

Most of the sets below don’t come with a bag, so if you’re in that market, check out our post on the best disc golf bags and backpacks.

What are the best disc golf discs for beginners?

1. Innova Disc Golf Starter Set – Shown at $44.99

Pros: Cons: Available in 3- and 5-disc sets

Includes Aviar putter disc

Includes a free Disc Flight Reference Card and Driven Mini Disc No option to choose the weight of the discs

Some users felt the discs wore down too quickly

Innova is one of the most popular golf disc equipment company in the business and their starter set is available in a handful of packages. This particular set, which is pictured above, features 5 discs — Aviar putter, ROC mid-range, and Leopard, TeeBird, and Valkyrie drivers. The discs were designed with beginners in mind, so you’ll get an ideal combination of distance and control.

Other bundle options include two 3-disc sets, with your choice of a Kiwi or Arctic colored bag, and a 5-disc set with a Kiwi colored bag.

Each purchase comes with a free Disc Flight Reference Card (shows you how to throw certain shots) and Driven Mini Disc, as well as a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. Another cool addition are the free 1025 scoresheets. 1025 is a game designed to improve putting.

2. Discraft DSSB Beginner Disc Golf Set – $20.32

Pros: Cons: Suitable for all skill levels

Price

Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) approved Comes in a 3-disc set only

Can’t select your own colors, they will vary

The Discraft DSSB Beginner Disc Golf Set is the perfect for the newbie looking for a simple bundle at a great value. The pack includes a driver, a mid-range, and a putter. These discs are Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) approved, so they’re suitable for tournament play.

Just a note, according to Discraft, the models, stamps, plastics, and colors will vary on each disc, but they will always be beginner-friendly. And judging by the ratings and reviews, the Discraft Beginners are some of the most popular and best disc golf discs available for new players.

3. Trademark Innovations Disc Golf Set with Bag – $28.84

Pros: Cons: 9 total discs (3 each of drivers, mid-range, and putters)

Comes with a carry bag

Discs are color-coordinated for easy use Not the highest quality

Best suited for beginners only

If you’re new to the game and are looking for a large bundle at a low price, check out the Trademark Innovations Disc Golf Set. This set includes 9 total discs — 3 each of drivers, mid-range, and putters — so there are multiple options when it comes to practice.

According to Trademark Innovations, the disc specs are as followed — (yellow driver discs): speed 9, glide 5, turn -3, and fade 1; (orange mid-range discs): speed 4, glide 4, 0 turn, 3 fade; and (blue putter discs): speed 2, glide 3, turn 0, 2 fade.

And don’t worry about having to carry around 9 discs, this purchase includes a free bag for easy transport. Nine discs and a carrying tote for under $30 — not a bad deal.

4. Yikun Discs Professional Disc Golf Set – $17.84

Pros: Cons: 3 discs — putter, driver, mid-range

Made of environmentally-friendly materials

PDGA approved for size and weight Some users felt the discs got scratched too easily

Only includes 3 discs, so if you want more, look elsewhere

The Yikun Discs Professional Disc Golf Set is perhaps one you’ve never heard of, but they receive solid reviews and come in at under $20. You’ll receive 3 discs in the set — an HU driver, a KUI mid-range disc, and a GUI putter. The disc set is suitable for players of all skill levels, but it certainly is geared toward the beginner.

Each disc meets PDGA size and weight standards and comes with a 100 percent money back guarantee. They’re also made of environmentally-friendly and are durable, yet offer the flexibility you need for each throw.

5. Quest AT Starter Disc Golf Set – $18.00

Pros: Cons: Golf ball dimples on discs help with distance

Meets PDGA standards

Made of recycled materials Best suited for beginners

If you need/want more than 3 discs, this set isn’t for you

The Quest AT Starter Disc Golf Set is highlighted by the golf ball dimple technology used on the driver and mid-range discs. This will help you get straighter, longer throws — something beginning players need. The Crossfire putter will help with accuracy around the basket. Each disc is lightweight, which will help you improve on all throws.

The discs meet PDGA standards for size and weight and are made of 100 percent recycled materials, so they’re environmentally-friendly. Another plus — the price tag. They are currently selling for about $18. Add all this up and you’ll get some of the best disc golf discs in this starter set.

