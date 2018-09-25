Baker Mayfield Can Make the ‘LeBron Wall,’ According to Browns Wideout

We won’t crown him yet, but Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins is ready to put Baker Mayfield in the LeBron James conversation. The new starting quarterback of the Browns was superb in his debut, and he’s been so impressive since joining the team that Higgins can’t contain himself.

As Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com revealed, the wideout admitted that if Mayfield lives up to what he’s shown to this point, the quarterback could land on “the LeBron wall.”

“I keep saying this is The Baker Era and stuff,” Higgins said Monday after Mayfield was named the starter. “If it pans out how it’s supposed to be, Baker might be the next big thing. He might be on the LeBron wall, what I like to call it. I’m excited to see what he can bring to the team. Nothing but good things for him.”

The wall which Higgins is speaking about is the massive former mural which was across from The Q, as Cabot explained. You can see a photo below of it being taken down after LeBron signed with the Los Angeles Lakers this NBA offseason.

So, is Mayfield the next player to be featured? It’s possible, but it’s going to take quite a bit of time and far more victories before that’s even a conversation.

Baker Mayfield’s Comments After Being Named Starter

The No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has remained level-headed after earning the nod as the Browns’ new starter, but he’s also not getting complacent. As Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan quoted, Mayfield made it known that one win and one start isn’t what matters to him.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield: "I didn't come here just to win one game, and I didn't come here to just start the next. We're building a franchise here." — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) September 24, 2018

After falling into a 14-0 hole against the New York Jets in Week 3, former starter Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion and was replaced by Mayfield. After entering the game around the two-minute warning of the first half, he went on to complete 17-of-23 passes for 201 yards and caught a two-point conversion.

It’ll be interesting to see what Mayfield can do as an encore performance to the start of Bakermania.

