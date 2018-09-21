Browns Twitter Reactions: Golden Tate Tells LeBron James That Baker Mayfield Is New King

The Cleveland Brown hadn’t won a game since Week 16 of the 2016 NFL season and had picked up just one victory in the previous 37 games ahead of Week 3. In total, it had been 635 days since the Browns had won a football game. And after a brutal first half against the New York Jets in which they fell behind 14-0, it was rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield who sparked the turnaround.
Due to an unfortunate concussion to Browns starter Tyrod Taylor, Mayfield was called into the game around the two-minute warning in the first half. The 2018 No. 1 pick proceeded to lead Cleveland to a field goal before the half and propelled his team to an 18-3 advantage in the second half.
The end result was the Browns finally ending the brutal streak with a 21-17 victory, largely thanks to Mayfield completing 17-of-23 passes for 201 yards. As you can imagine, the rookie playing a vital role in snapping a 19-game winless streak sent Twitter into a frenzy.
