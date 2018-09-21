Browns Twitter Reactions: Golden Tate Tells LeBron James That Baker Mayfield Is New King

The Cleveland Brown hadn’t won a game since Week 16 of the 2016 NFL season and had picked up just one victory in the previous 37 games ahead of Week 3. In total, it had been 635 days since the Browns had won a football game. And after a brutal first half against the New York Jets in which they fell behind 14-0, it was rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield who sparked the turnaround.

Due to an unfortunate concussion to Browns starter Tyrod Taylor, Mayfield was called into the game around the two-minute warning in the first half. The 2018 No. 1 pick proceeded to lead Cleveland to a field goal before the half and propelled his team to an 18-3 advantage in the second half.

The end result was the Browns finally ending the brutal streak with a 21-17 victory, largely thanks to Mayfield completing 17-of-23 passes for 201 yards. As you can imagine, the rookie playing a vital role in snapping a 19-game winless streak sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Golden Tate Believes There’s a New King in Cleveland

LeBron James is Just Happy With the Win

MLB Star Alex Bregman Believes Baker Has “It”

Baker Mayfield…. has it… “it” is important…… I love they took him 1st overall. Walk-on … not “projectable body”…They could’ve drafted based on tools… but they took a winner…he has it — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) September 21, 2018

Indians Second Baseman Jason Kipnis

This Sums it All Up

Baker Mayfield in the Browns locker room like pic.twitter.com/bojThlGSHV — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 21, 2018

Oklahoma’s Coach Has Jokes

Hey bud-

Bet they forgive you for planting the flag now-

Congrats @bakermayfield #OUDNA — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) September 21, 2018

Superman is Thrilled

Kurt Warner Appreciated This Performance

Fun to see the energy that @bakermayfield brought to the #DogPound tonight… congrats @Browns on your 1st win in a while, many more to come! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) September 21, 2018

Reggie Bush Was All About it

Baker Mayfield is literally breathing life into this team, game, and city! — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) September 21, 2018

Even Stephen A. Smith Loved it

Gotta admit: this is the most suspense I’ve ever experienced watching TNF. @bakermayfield looks like the real deal with some terrific throws. Now let’s see what Sam Darnold has in him. Im loving this. I really am. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 21, 2018

Browns Fans Love Their New Quarterback

Browns fans looking at Baker Mayfield after tonight pic.twitter.com/xhAafg0FRM — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 21, 2018

Trent Saw The Dilfer Dimes

Baker @bakermayfield analysis is really simple: Since high school he has always thrown the ball where he is looking and has made plays when things break down. He has a twitchy mind and twitchy talent. Has a chance to be really good. — Trent Dilfer (@DilfersDimes) September 21, 2018

Hip-Hop Artist Nelly Calls Out Colin Cowherd While Backing Baker

@ColinCowherd bring some hot sauce tomorrow for that crow…!!!

My Cat @bakermayfield 💪🏽✊🏽 — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) September 21, 2018

But We Have Some Hue Jackson Shade

Hue Jackson should have to jump into the lake again after how he handled Baker Mayfield this summer. — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) September 21, 2018

