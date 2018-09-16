LOOK: Josh Gordon Thanks Browns, Asks Which NFL Teams Need a Wideout

Following the Cleveland Browns revealing their decision to release wide receiver Josh Gordon, the 27-year-old opted to take the road less traveled with his reaction. After first thanking the Browns, Gordon then took a unique approach on social media, asking any NFL teams if they need a wide receiver.

Via Lakisha Jackson of NFL.com:

Josh Gordon thanks the #Browns organization on IG and asks if any team needs a WR pic.twitter.com/xtXEbllx1z — Lakisha Jackson (@LakishaJackson) September 16, 2018

That’s about as interesting a response as one could hope for from Gordon, who technically won’t be released until Monday. There’s actually a strong possibility at this point that he may not be released at all.

Options for Josh Gordon’s Immediate Future

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed, multiple teams inquired about trading for Gordon shortly after the news of his pending release came out.

Teams already calling the Browns, who league sources believe are far more likely to trade Josh Gordon than release him. Gordon is a vested vet and is not subject to waivers. So if he is cut, he is a free agent and can sign where he wants, for what he wants. A lot at stake. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2018

As Schefter points out, the 27-year-old wide receiver would not hit waivers, so it would essentially be a free for all to recruit Gordon for interested teams. This has surely played a part in teams potentially trying to swing a deal for the talented pass-catcher. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport followed up this report by revealing the Browns have “as many as five teams” researching a possible trade for the wideout.

Gordon had a superb 2013 season in which he hauled in 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games, unfortunately, he’s been unable to stay on the field throughout his career. Since joining the Browns in 2012, he’s only played in 41 games over the span of seven seasons.

Following a season-long suspension that was handed down in 2014 which was later reduced to 10 games, Gordon was suspended for the entire 2015 season. Both incidents involved violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

Gordon will unquestionably have interested parties moving forward, as there are quite a few teams in need of help at wide receiver. Where he lands, though, and whether or not he’s facing any type of NFL discipline are the two looming questions.

READ NEXT: Twitter Reacts to Browns Decision to Release Josh Gordon