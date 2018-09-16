Twitter Goes Wild Over Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Conor McGregor Look

Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup (soon-to-be starting?) quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has put on a clinic to start the 2018 NFL season. After his second-straight four-touchdown performance over the first two weeks of the year, Fitzpatrick was feeling good.

The proof of that came with his postgame attire, as The Athletic’s Greg Auman revealed.

As you can probably guess, the exceptionally unique look which Fitzpatrick pulled off wonderful resulted in a few incredible reactions on social media. Specifically, quite a few comparisons to UFC star Conor McGregor.

But that was just the start, so let’s take a look at some of the best reactions from the unique look for the 35-year-old signal caller.

The Conor McGregor Comparison is Real

And Everyone Took Notice

Ryan Fitzpatrick is slowly morphing into Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/Hvs4d2LoGb — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) September 16, 2018

At Least We Know Where Fitzpatrick Got His Chain

Back up from locker room. Best punchline from Fitzpatrick postgame presser after saying he had to give DeSean Jackson his chains back: "The chest hair is mine." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 16, 2018

The Checkdown Makes it Official … Fitzmagic Would Take Floyd

Ryan Fitzpatrick would've beat Mayweather pic.twitter.com/PwGIuz5tzm — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 16, 2018

The Answer Is Yes, the Game Outcome Is Irrelevant

Does Ryan Fitzpatrick win the weekend solely based on his post game swag? pic.twitter.com/i1RiLylE6m — Golic and Wingo (@GolicAndWingo) September 16, 2018

The Look Is Taking the Internet by Storm

Is Ryan Fitzpatrick really about to steal Jameis Winston’s job, AND his girl? pic.twitter.com/GgV8UjOIuM — David Alvarez (@David_Alvarez5) September 16, 2018

All NFL Fans Can Agree

The image in my head of Ryan Fitzpatrick asking DeSean Jackson to borrow that outfit for his postgame interview is a hilarious one — Matt (@_MC1932) September 16, 2018

Fitzpatrick deserves to have a little fun after completing an incredible 48-of-61 passes for 819 yards and eight touchdowns over the first two weeks. He’s posted a quarterback rating of 156.3 and is essentially putting up video game numbers.

In Week 1 alone, the Buccaneers quarterback threw three touchdowns of 36 or more yards, and two of them came from 50-plus yards out. Fitzpatrick didn’t cool off with the long touchdown passes in Week 2 either, as he threw a 75-yard score to DeSean Jackson in the first quarter.

It’s going to be tough for the Buccaneers to hand the starting quarterback job back over to Jameis Winston after how Fitzpatrick has played through the start of this season. And even putting the gaudy numbers aside, Tampa Bay sits at 2-0 currently, which is certainly the most important number to the franchise and fanbase.

READ NEXT: LeBron James Rips Browns K Zane Gonzalez After Brutal Game