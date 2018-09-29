One Key Player May Keep Cavaliers From Landing Jimmy Butler

The Minnesota Timberwolves have plenty of potential suitors for Jimmy Butler, but their asking price apparently remains sky-high. So for one team making its push, withholding a top young player isn’t likely to leave them with much of a chance at landing Butler.

As Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson revealed, the Cavaliers are in the mix for the All-Star guard but are unwilling to include rookie guard Collin Sexton.

Based off Minnesota Timberwolves' asking price for Jimmy Butler (i.e. Ben Simmons)…. Minnesota would want something like this from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a trade. I’m told from a source in Cleveland that the Cavs WILL NOT part ways with Colin Sexton. pic.twitter.com/n0V0DP58mj — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) September 28, 2018

Sexton, who was the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft is expected to be a huge focal point of the Cavaliers this season and for many beyond. During his lone season with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Sexton averaged 23.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Can Cavaliers Swing a Butler Trade Without Sexton?

It seems somewhat unlikely, especially considering the fact that Kevin Love would not be involved. As Robinson revealed in an additional possible trade scenario, even a plethora of Cleveland’s options likely wouldn’t make a deal work for the Timberwolves.

As it stands right now, Minnesota Timberwolves’ asking price is sky high for Jimmy Butler. Houston Rockets are still pegged at 1. However, here’s a potential trade with Cavs that involves a future 1st round pick from Cleveland with very limited protections in the pick. pic.twitter.com/UrIHlHuhH8 — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) September 28, 2018

Even if a first-round pick were added to the above deal with George Hill, Tristan Thompson, Cedi Osman, and Ante Zizic, the Timberwolves could almost certainly receive more elsewhere. Nothing has happened yet, but the Cavaliers seemingly have an uphill climb in order to acquire Butler.

