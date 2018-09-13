Gordon Hayward ‘Basically 100 Percent,’ Expects to Play in NBA Opener

The Boston Celtics just received some of the best possible news they could about star forward Gordon Hayward. After the talented All-Star suffered a scary leg injury during the 2017-18 season opener, he’s now expecting to be completely ready to go for the start of the new year.

According to SB Nation’s Chris Grenham, the Celtics star fully expects to be on the floor for the opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Hayward says he 100% expects to be out there when the Celtics open the season — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) September 13, 2018

As The Athletic’s Jay King also pointed out, Hayward also says he’s “basically 100 percent.”

Gordon Hayward said he’s basically 100 percent health wise, but still working his way back basketball wise. Said the explosion is the last part for him to regain. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) September 13, 2018

Gordon Hayward’s Injury and Decision to Sign With Celtics

Hayward’s injury was a scary sight and sent waves throughout the sports world. It’s great to hear the talented forward will be back on the floor with his teammates. After spending the first seven seasons of his NBA career with the Utah Jazz, Hayward opted to sign with the Celtics and his former college coach, Brad Stevens ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Unfortunately, the season was cut short after literally five minutes of action. Over his career with the Jazz, Hayward averaged 15.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. His best year came in his final one with Utah, as he averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

It seems likely Hayward will be a starter for the Celtics right out of the gate, but there’s plenty of talent on the roster should the team opted to ease him back into the action. Boston has options such as Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris and Terry Rozier (assuming they went with a small-ball lineup).

With options available, don’t be surprised if Stevens opts to bring Hayward along slowly and ease him back into the mix. All-in-all, it would make sense and is realistically the smartest move for both the team and the 28-year-old.

