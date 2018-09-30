49ers vs Chargers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The San Francisco 49ers (1-2) were devastated when starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a non-contact knee injury in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. An MRI revealed everybody’s worst fears; Garoppolo tore his ACL on the scramble play near the sideline when his knee buckled, will need season-ending surgery and won’t be back until next season.

The Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) are dealing with a seemingly never-ending injury carousel as well. All-Pro defensive lineman Joey Bosa is still in a walking boot – he reportedly gets that off Sunday – but for another week the Bolts will be Bosa-less as they welcome the 49ers into town on Sunday afternoon.

Preview

In addition to Bosa, wide receiver Keenan Allen showed up late on the injury report this week with a knee injury. As of now, Allen is questionable for Sunday. Bosa is reportedly going to be held out through the Chargers’ bye week, and is targeting a return for Week 9.

Through three games, Philip Rivers is off to one of the best starts of his career. Rivers has completed 69.4% of his passes for 906 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception. In the era of the quarterback, Rivers has never had a 5,000-yard season – his career-high is 4,793 in 2015 – but on this pace he would not only set a new best, but challenge the 5K mark for the first time.

It has gotten dire for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan fairly quickly. What looked to be a promising season, one in which a young team was expected to take a step forward, it has been anything but thus far. A spirited eight-point loss against the Minnesota Vikings on the road in Week 1 seems like a lifetime ago thanks to the Garoppolo injury, and the Vikings’ defensive performances – predominantly in the last week – since then.

A bright spot for San Francisco, though, has been second-year running back Matt Breida. Building off a promising end to last season, Breida already has 274 rushing yards (8.6 yards per carry), one touchdown and 53 receiving yards in three games this season. He is questionable for Sunday with a knee injury, and says he will personally be a game-time decision.