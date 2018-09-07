College Fantasy Football Picks: Best DraftKings Lineup Week 2

Last week represented the first full slate of college football games and the return of a plethora of DFS options on DraftKings. Week 2 is no different, but we at least have a week of games to go on when making decisions for this week.

One of the things you will notice when playing college fantasy on DraftKings is how each contest is dependent on the slate of games. There are not all-day contests like you may find for the NFL. The majority of college football DFS contests are split up by the time of day. For college football, this means the main slate of games typically does not have a matchup that kicks off after 4 p.m. Eastern. There are also afternoon slates that target games kicking off around 3:30 p.m. Eastern. Those looking to play contests with the majority of marquee games should target the evening slate of games. This week this includes Clemson taking on Texas A&M, Pitt squaring off with Penn State and USC battling Stanford.

For the night owls, the final late night slate usually features a smaller amount of Pac-12 and Mountain West games. For the most part, these are the games that kickoff after 10 p.m. Eastern. If you are looking to play in DFS games with your favorite college football team, make sure to pick a contest in the same time frame when your team is playing.

This week's featured slate is made up of 15 games with the earliest matchups kicking off at noon. For Week 2, I have tried to highlight players from a variety of slates that allows you to build lineups throughout the day. Here are a few names that just missed the cut for my top picks.

Houston quarterback D'Eriq King is a player to look at as they take on Arizona. King took advantage of a plus Week 1 matchup against Rice as he threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns. King also added a rushing touchdown to give him 40 fantasy points. The Cougars may be taking on a Power Five opponent this week, but Arizona's defense showed it has holes in last week's loss to BYU.

Kentucky running back Benny Snell has a nice $6,100 price tag for the night contests. Snell followed up a monster 2017 season by rushing for 125 yards and two touchdowns against Central Michigan last week. If you are playing in one of the night DraftKings tournaments, Arkansas wide receiver Jordan Jones is a good flyer at $4,500. Jordan had five receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.

For those planning on staying up for #Pac12AfterDark, UCONN quarterback David Pindell had 38 fantasy points last week against UCF. The Huskies have another difficult matchup this week against Boise State, but I like Pindell at just $6,500. San Jose State wide receiver Bailey Gaither is another bargain play after notching 137 receiving yards and two touchdowns last week. Gaither faces a good Washington State secondary but has a $5,000 price tag.

Feel free to reach out to me on Twitter @JonDAdams with any fantasy questions you may have. Click the next arrow to see my best college fantasy football DraftKings picks for Week 2.