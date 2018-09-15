College Football Odds: Week 3 Betting Lines & Trends

Last year around this time, Hurricane Irma smashed into the southeastern United States and caused havoc with the college football schedule in that area of the country, especially Florida.

As we write this Week 3 preview around the NCAA, it’s unfortunate that Hurricane Florence is doing the same, especially in the Carolinas. Already, East Carolina at No. 13 Virginia Tech, No. 14 West Virginia at NC State, and No. 18 UCF at North Carolina have been canceled.

The marquee matchup of Week 3 is from the SEC, specifically the West Division as No. 12 LSU visits No. 7 Auburn on Saturday in a matchup of Tigers. The host ones are 9.5-point favorites on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, and presumably the winner here would be the top contender to challenge Alabama in the division.

It’s LSU’s first true road game of the year, and the Bayou Bengals have failed to cover their past four on the Plains.

There are two other games around the country featuring ranked teams facing off. The ABC prime-time matchup features No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 15 TCU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, so it’s a pseudo-home game for the Frogs from Fort Worth. The Buckeyes, though, have looked dominant thus far and are 13.5-point betting favorites. This will be their final game without suspended head coach Urban Meyer. OSU has covered six of its past eight vs. Big 12 foes.

Also in the Big 12, No. 24 Oklahoma State hosts No. 17 Boise State, with the Cowboys as 3-point favorites. For Boise State to have any shot at becoming the first non-Power 5 school to crash the College Football Playoff, it will have to be unbeaten. Should the Broncos win this game, they likely will be favored the rest of the regular season. Boise State is just 3-10 straight up in its past 13 road games vs. teams with winning records. The Pokes have covered the spread in their past eight Week 3 games.

Finally, the Toilet Bowl game of Week 3 is Rutgers at Kansas, with the loser likely earning the official designation as worst Power 5 conference football program in the country. KU, which at least is good in men’s basketball, is a 2.5-point favorite. “Kansas” and “favorite” is rarely grouped together when talking football. The Jayhawks come off an upset win at Central Michigan – ending a 46-game road skid – but have covered just two of their past 11 after a (rare) victory.

