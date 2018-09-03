What Football Games Are on TV Today for Labor Day, September 3?

If you are looking to celebrate the Labor Day holiday today by watching football, you have very limited options on the TV schedule. No. 19 Florida State hosts No. 20 Virginia Tech in a college football ACC showdown at 8 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. With no NFL games today, this is your only football game on TV. It may be the only game of the day, but ESPN is going all out for the broadcast.

The normal TV broadcast will be shown on ESPN, but fans can also tune into other viewing options. Similar to what ESPN offers during the national title game, ESPNEWS will be offering the Coaches Film Room edition of the game where you will be watching the action, while coaches breakdown each play. Former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze headlines the group of coaches, per ESPN.

A MegaCast staple, Coaches Film Room, returns on ESPNEWS, with a new twist: Coaches only. National championship winning coaches Mack Brown and Gene Chizik, and former head coaches Hugh Freeze, Todd Graham and Jim Mora will team together, without the aide of another analyst to man the clicker and telestrator. The five football minds will be located in ESPN’s Bristol, Ct., studio watching the ACC matchup in real time, with an emphasis on breaking down the Xs and Os.

Marty Smith and Ryan McGee will also be offering a unique perspective via the Goodyear Blimp. It is not entirely clear what this mode will offer, other than the duo will be broadcasting the game while above the stadium in the blimp. Fans can watch this edition of the broadcast on ESPN3.

The game marks the debut of new Florida State coach Willie Taggart who previously coached at Oregon and USF. Taggart has admitted that the Seminoles gig is his dream job. Taggart has done his best to reach out to former Seminoles coaches and players who had success with the program, including Bobby Bowden.

“Get goosebumps every time I see Coach Bowden. Very happy for him to be back on that field,” Taggart told the Tallahassee Democrat. “To start the season off for us as honorary captain, it’s going to be great and to have Peter Warrick back here, some of his former players back and around, I think it will be a great day for him. We’ll make sure that we go out and perform for him so he can be happy with the Noles.”

The wait is almost over for NFL fans as the season kicks off on Thursday, September 6 at 8:20 p.m. Eastern on NBC as the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons. It is a rematch of the opening round of the NFC playoffs from last season. The remaining NFL teams debut on Sunday, September 9 or Monday, September 10.