College Football Odds: Week 2 Betting Lines & Trends

The big winner of Week 1 around college football? That would be the conference most would agree is the sport’s best: the SEC. Every school but rebuilding Tennessee won, with the Vols getting routed 40-14 by a ranked and very good West Virginia side.

Top-ranked Alabama stayed unbeaten in season openers under Coach Nick Saban with a 51-14 blowout of Louisville, and the Crimson Tide are 37-point favorites on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com in their home opener this Saturday against Sun Belt team Arkansas State.

Saban has quieted his quarterback issue for now by saying that Tua Tagovailoa, the hero of last season’s national title game, will continue to start but that former two-year starter Jalen Hurts will play. Tagovailoa played much more and better against the Cardinals. The Red Wolves aren’t pushovers, though, and Alabama is 0-5 ATS in its past five against Sun Belt teams.

There’s a big one in the SEC East as No. 3 Georgia visits a rising and No. 24 South Carolina team, with the Dawgs as 10-point favorites. Both won their season openers easily over cupcakes. Georgia has covered only once in its past five visits to South Carolina.

Another SEC school, unranked Texas A&M, hosts No. 2 Clemson – ESPN GameDay will be on location in College Station. The Aggies are 13-point underdogs. The big storyline there is the coaches as Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and A&M’s Jimbo Fisher regularly butted heads for supremacy of the ACC before Fisher left Florida State after last season.

Fisher certainly isn’t used to being a double-digit home dog. His new team is just 1-5 ATS in its past six vs. the ACC.

Looking for a team starting at a potential letdown game in Week 2? No. 8 Notre Dame could be a candidate off a huge home win over then-No. 14 Michigan. The Irish host Mid-American Conference school Ball State on Saturday, with the Cardinals getting 34.5 points. Ball State has covered nine of its past 10 out of conference, for what that’s worth.

Meanwhile, we might see a Power 5 conference coach fired as soon as after Week 2 if Kansas loses at MAC school Central Michigan, which is a 4.5-point favorite. The Jayhawks embarrassingly lost at home to FCS school Nicholls State last week to drop coach David Beaty to 3-34 at KU. Beaty was on the hottest of seats entering the year as it was.

Kansas has covered once in its past five vs. MAC schools and lost at home by 18 to CMU a year ago. Power 5 teams aren’t allowed to lose by 18 at home to MAC teams.

