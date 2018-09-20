College Football Odds: Week 4 Betting Lines & Trends

The biggest college football game in Week 5 is clearly No. 4 Ohio State at No. 10 Penn State, with the winner the early favorite to win the Big Ten title. What does that have to do with Week 4 action, though? Both powerhouses are huge home favorites on the college football odds and perhaps could be looking ahead to next Saturday.

The Nittany Lions, averaging a cool 53 points per game, are -28.5 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com on Friday night at conference foe Illinois, their first meeting in three years. Since a close call Week 1 against Appalachian State, PSU has been utterly dominant. It is 11-1-1 ATS in its past 13 games after scoring at least 40 in their previous outing. The Lions hung 63 on Kent State in Week 3.

The Buckeyes welcome back head coach Urban Meyer from a three-game suspension, and they are -35.5 against visiting Tulane on Saturday. OSU was actually challenged for the first time this year in a 40-28 win over then-No. 15 TCU last Saturday. Buckeyes star defensive lineman Nick Bosa, a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft, will sit against Tulane with a groin injury. OSU is 1-6 ATS in its past seven against teams with a losing record like Tulane.

Two games stand out in Week 4. One is from the SEC as No. 22 Texas A&M visits No. 1 Alabama, which looks absolutely invincible so far and is -27. New Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher was a former assistant under Nick Saban at LSU, and Saban is 12-0 career against his former assistants when they are head coaches. The Tide have won their past 20 at home, and by an average of more than 31 points.

And there’s a big one in the Pac-12 North Division as No. 7 Stanford visits No. 20 Oregon, with the Cardinal as 2-point favorites. Stanford was without star running back and 2017 Heisman runner-up Bryce Love last week against UC Davis but he will play against the Ducks. Oregon hasn’t been a good September home team of late against the spread, covering two of its past 13 in the month in Eugene.

No. 8 Notre Dame has played with fire the past two weeks in close home wins over Ball State and Vanderbilt and now heads to Wake Forest as an 8-point favorite. The Deacons are on extra rest after losing last Thursday to Boston College. Wake has lost its past four against the Irish by an average of more than 19 points.

