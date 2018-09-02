College Football Rankings: Alabama & Notre Dame Among Heavy’s Top Teams After Week 1

College football is back, and the opening week made it difficult to narrow down our top teams for this week's power rankings. When do the official college football rankings come out? Week 1 is always a bit different since the games stretch through Labor Day. Instead of the polls being released early Sunday afternoon, fans will have to wait a few more days until Tuesday for the new rankings to be unveiled. In the meantime, Heavy has you covered by recapping a busy Week 1, and breaking down our top 10 college football teams.

The first week is about statements, and these are not necessarily always positive ones. Many believed (myself included) this was the year Michigan turned the corner during the Jim Harbaugh era to become a contender. Former Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson transferred this off-season, and seemed like a perfect fit for Harbaugh. The Wolverines offense looked dreadful against Notre Dame, and while you cannot eliminate a team after just one week, it would be shocking if Michigan advanced to the College Football Playoff given how they looked against the Irish. There is still plenty of time for a turnaround in Ann Arbor, but the odds are not in their favor.

At the same time, it was a coming out party for Notre Dame, who thoroughly outclassed Michigan for the entire opening game. Brandon Wimbush was in control under center as the Irish looked like one of the best teams in the country during opening weekend.

In the lone matchup featuring two top 10 teams, Auburn took on Washington at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, a game I witnessed firsthand. The Tigers were able to survive a Huskies comeback, as the defense made critical plays in the fourth quarter to head back to Alabama with the victory. Auburn struggled in the red zone, often settling for field goals instead of touchdowns. It helped Washington stay in the game, but ultimately Jarrett Stidham made enough plays for the Tigers to get the win.

Alabama did Alabama-type things as the Crimson Tide rolled to victory in Orlando against an over-confident Louisville squad. Both quarterbacks played in the game, but Tua Tagovailoa got the start. Even if Jalen Hurts continues to play, it looks like Tagovailoa is going to get the majority of snaps. Tagovailoa has a lot of weapons on offense, as Alabama has one of the best receiving groups we have seen in Tuscaloosa in some time. Alabama will be tested in a couple weeks with back-to-back games against Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

The Crimson Tide are not the only team to have a quarterback controversy, as Clemson and Georgia both added the top freshman quarterbacks in the country. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Georgia's Justin Fields both played in the opening games, but still remain the backup quarterbacks for their respective teams.

Just a quick note about our rankings, they do not include the teams involved in the Sunday or Monday night games. We wanted to reward the teams that we have seen play, given all the impressive performances. Be sure to tell us your top 10 teams in the comments section. Click on the next arrow to see my college football power rankings for the top 10 teams. You can also click on a specific team's profile via the links below.

